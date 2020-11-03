Netizens Rage After Melania Trump Votes Without Mask at Polling Station

On 3 November, Americans are headed to polling stations to vote in-person, although a large portion of the population of US cities, mostly leaning toward the Democratic party, cast ballots by mail due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Social media users are ranting and raving after a video of President Donald Trump's wife Melania, dressed elegantly but with no mask, was shared online.

The footage captured the US first lady arriving at a polling station at Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida, to cast her vote on Election Day. She was surrounded by security, all wearing masks and she waved to the public and said she was feeling "great".

A Twitter user noted that the first lady is the only person at the Palm Beach polling station not wearing face protection, as COVID-19 infections continue to rise sharply in the United States.

230,000 COVID-19 deaths and over 9.5 million people infected — is it too much to ask of Melania Trump to set an example consistent w/CDC guidelines, and wear a mask?



She was the only person at the polling place not wearing a mask.#ElectionDay #Vote2020pic.twitter.com/lEWhwBEu0l — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) November 3, 2020

Netizens were angry that FLOTUS did not comply with federal guidelines during a pandemic, with many posting harsh comments. Others called on citizens to avoid following her example.

And not wearing a mask because she doesn’t give a flying F — jojo (@jojo11887852) November 3, 2020

Get out and vote, but not like his wife Melania, she went out and voted without a mask! Time for the family Trump to go back to Mara lago and stay there! pic.twitter.com/M40289j99I — Norma Sanchez (@NormaSa26761935) November 3, 2020

@FLOTUS What kind of a message do you think you're sending to Americans by not wearing a mask to go vote? — Kam Karshenas (@saneshark) November 3, 2020

Other users criticised the first lady for caring more about her stylish outfit than about the safety of others.

Of course the First Tramp wears stilletos and NO MASK. — Deidre Flowers (@DeidreFlowers13) November 3, 2020

Some suggested that Melania did not need a mask since she has reportedly recovered from COVID-19, although there are objections that she could still be contagious.

You don't need a mask if you already had covid, buddy — Karlík (@Karlk80375887) November 3, 2020

Headline should read: "Melania Trump refuses to needlessly virtue-signal by wearing a mask at the polling center since she is immune from COVID-19" Remember, SCIENCE? — Sheila Doherty ❤️🇺🇸 (@SpeckledRaven) November 3, 2020

What are you to good to wear a mask. Cause if you really had Covid last month, you would still be contagious. Wear a freaking mask. — Jackie (@Phoenix_Stones) November 3, 2020

In early October, Trump and his wife, Melania, were reported to have contracted the virus and went into brief isolation and received medical care. Trump was treated at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, but his condition was said to have improved quickly.