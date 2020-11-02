Register
21:53 GMT02 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Trump Rallies Linked to Over 30,000 COVID-19 Infections, 700 Deaths - Study

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    US
    Get short URL
    341
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1e/1080932535_0:0:2809:1582_1200x675_80_0_0_0eff6363b09a07183d4e8effb325cb76.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011021080959950-trump-rallies-linked-to-over-30000-covid-19-infections-700-deaths---study/

    A new study by Stanford University economists has found that US President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies between June and September may have caused around 30,000 COVID-19 infections and more than 700 deaths.

    The study, released Friday, was based on COVID-19 data maintained by Johns Hopkins University and evaluated the impact of 18 rallies that took place between June 20 and September 30 of this year. 

    The study was not based on individual COVID-19 infections that were traced back to Trump rallies. Instead, the researchers compared the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in areas surrounding the locations of the rallies to its spread in similar locations throughout the US that did not host rallies.

    Through their analysis, the researchers concluded that thousands of people may have become infected with the novel coronavirus by attending Trump’s rallies.

    “Our analysis strongly supports the warnings and recommendations of public health officials concerning the risk of COVID-19 transmission at large group gatherings, particularly when the degree of compliance with guidelines concerning the use of masks and social distancing is low,” the researchers wrote.

    “The communities in which Trump rallies took place paid a high price in terms of disease and death.”

    B. Douglas Bernheim, a study author who also serves as the chair of Stanford's Economics Department, told Politico that the purpose of the study is to help policymakers understand the relation between large public gatherings and COVID-19 infections.

    "There's currently this very important debate going on about the costs and benefits of lockdowns, restrictions and so forth," Bernheim told the outlet. "It's important that debate be informed by good information."

    However, the White House has called the study “flawed.”

    "As the president has said, the cure cannot be worse than the disease, and this country should be open armed with best practices and freedom of choice to limit the spread of COVID-19," White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement obtained by Politico.

    Trump campaign spokesperson Courtney Parella also said that supporters at rallies have their temperature checked, are given masks and are provided with hand sanitizer. 

    “Americans have the right to gather under the First Amendment to hear from the president of the United States, and we take strong precautions for our campaign events,” Parella said.

    Michael Mina, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, has warned against drawing strong conclusions from the study.

    “There are better ways to look at this data through actual infectious disease epidemic lenses. It offers a data point, but nothing I would want to draw any strong conclusions from. It is also so overtly political that it makes it hard to distinguish if there were decisions made out of perhaps unrecognized bias,” Mina told Politico.

    However, Eleanor Murray, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Boston University School of Public Health, said the study “applies an appropriate method with some good robustness and sensitivity checks.”

    “If the key underlying assumption is realistic, then the answer is probably something that could be relied upon,” Murray said.

    The latest data by Johns Hopkins shows that there have been more than 9.2 million documented cases of COVID-19 in the US and more than 231,000 deaths as a result.

    Related:

    US Farmers Sustain Losses, But Anticipate Victory in Trump’s Trade War
    Trump Has Strong Re-election Message, Biden's Only Message is That He's Not Trump, Observer Says
    'We're Going to Win Anyway': Trump Doesn't Trust 'Fake' Polls as Surveys Give Lead to Biden
    Stephen King's 'Prediction' of Trump's Rise to Power in 1979 Novel Splits Twitter Users
    Rapper Lil Pump Turns up to See Big Trump at Florida Rally
    Tags:
    COVID-19, rallies, Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Soyuz MS spaceship docked with the ISS.
    Transcending Horizons: Wonders of Our Planet and Outer Space as Seen by Russian Cosmonauts
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse