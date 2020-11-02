Ivanka Trump Says Her Father Shares Common Traits With Iconic British PM Winston Churchill

Last year, President Donald Trump suggested that he shared some "similarities" with Winston Churchill when it comes to a person's ability "to handle pressure".

During a campaign rally in Ohio late last week, Ivanka Trump compared her father to former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill, remarks that came just a few days ahead of the 3 November election.

"Winston Churchill said, 'It was the nation that had the lion's heart, I just had the luck to give it the roar'. How much does this remind you of our president and this movement? He gave us [the] roar", Ivanka said, prompting cheers from the crowd that gathered in the city of Canfield on Saturday.

She also predicted that her father would prevail over Democratic challenger Joe Biden on 3 November, saying "In three days from now, we are going to win, and we are going to secure four more years for the people's president, my father, Donald J Trump".

The remarks by the president's daughter and senior adviser echoed those made by Trump himself back in June 2019, when said in an interview on British television that Churchill was "certainly" a hero.

The US president argued at the time that he had "similarities" with the iconic PM because he said Churchill "was able to handle pressure very well".

"He was a great man who reacted so well under the gun, under pressure. There are not many people like that", Trump added.