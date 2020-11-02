Ivanka Trump Says Her Father Shares Common Traits With Iconic British PM Winston Churchill

During a campaign rally in Ohio late last week, Ivanka Trump compared her father to former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill, remarks that came just a few days ahead of the 3 November election.
"Winston Churchill said, 'It was the nation that had the lion's heart, I just had the luck to give it the roar'. How much does this remind you of our president and this movement? He gave us [the] roar", Ivanka said, prompting cheers from the crowd that gathered in the city of Canfield on Saturday.
She also predicted that her father would prevail over Democratic challenger Joe Biden on 3 November, saying "In three days from now, we are going to win, and we are going to secure four more years for the people's president, my father, Donald J Trump".
The US president argued at the time that he had "similarities" with the iconic PM because he said Churchill "was able to handle pressure very well".
"He was a great man who reacted so well under the gun, under pressure. There are not many people like that", Trump added.
