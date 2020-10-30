Trump Says He Still May be Traveling, Campaigning on Election Day

"I do not know, but I may be traveling on Election Day," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked what US states he may visit on November 3.
The US president said he will provide an answer shortly, adding that he is already traveling a lot and participating in numerous rallies.
Trump said his standing among voters in key battleground states like North Carolina, Pennsylvania and others is very good and pointed to the improving economy and turning a corner on the novel coronavirus pandemic, among other reasons, that has invigorated voters' enthusiasm.
All comments
Show new comments (0)