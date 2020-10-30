Lil Wayne Shares Picture From Meeting With President Trump, Hailing His Criminal Reform Efforts

Rapper Lil Wayne has posted a picture of him and President Donald Trump, praising him for the work he's done in terms of criminal justice reform and supporting his current re-election campaign plans.
Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020
Netizens, however, were divided in their reaction to the meeting. Some took to Twitter to make memes about the news, while others were confused, or even upset with the rapper's choice.
me when i seen lil Wayne with trump 😭 pic.twitter.com/Iwr1oB5QM7— BERRY🍓🥵 (@BriahPerrae) October 29, 2020
First Kanye, then Ice Cube, then 50 Cent, now Lil Wayne endorses Trump wtf goes on???? pic.twitter.com/HNZZGhO7XH— ✧Yeli⁷✧ (@JoonieVee) October 29, 2020
Trump stopping by to buy Lil Wayne’s soul, like...pic.twitter.com/5qQm3fOvLC— Jermaine Watkins ✍🏾 (@JermaineWatkins) October 29, 2020
Birdman right now knowing he still own lil Wayne money and see him with trump pic.twitter.com/pfWjf6u31P— big.Tgames 👨🏿 Spooky snz time🦍 (@terrilgames4) October 30, 2020
Users also joked that Trump supporters wouldn't even know any of Lil Wayne songs.
“What’s your favorite Lil Wayne song?”— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 29, 2020
Trump supporters: pic.twitter.com/fGH4fcNK7k
Others were sarcastic about Lil Wayne being unable to vote either for Trump or for Biden in this election because the rapper actually has a criminal record, which deprives him of voting rights.
how lil wayne endorsing trump but can’t even vote for him because he has felonies pic.twitter.com/aJTyx7KtF6— jordan🥀 (@jordanxhouston) October 29, 2020
Lil Wayne is not the first rapper to officially endorse Trump. Previously, Lil Pump posted an emotional video on his Instagram stories, slamming Democratic candidate Joe Biden for "an extra 33" in taxes and saying "Trump 2020" two times. Users, however, suggested it was done in a bid to boost his own clout.
