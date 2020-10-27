Rapper Lil Pump Endorses Trump for Presidency, Slams Biden for Taxes

The rapper apparently falls into the category of Americans that make over $400,000 a year, and the former vice president has vowed to raise taxes on this group if elected on 3 November.

Rapper Gazzy Garcia, more known as Lil Pump, has expressed support for President Donald Trump in his re-election bid, according to his recently posted media content.

In an Instagram story, Pump can be heard saying "Trump 2020" at least two times, while adding he doesn't feel like paying "an extra 33" in taxes for "sleepy Joe".

Rapper Lil Pump (@lilpump) endorses President Trump on his Instagram story, citing taxes. Warning, graphic language. pic.twitter.com/maMNjOqZrP — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) October 26, 2020

The singer also shared a photoshopped image showing "him" and the US president shaking hands.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram THE DAY I MET TRUMP 🏝 #trump202022020 Публикация от Lil Pump Jetski (@lilpump) 25 Окт 2020 в 9:58 PDT

The reaction on social media has been controversial, however. While some users have found it amusing and were waiting for President Trump to tweet "thanks" to the rapper, others were disappointed in the singer's choice.

Lil pump trump pic.twitter.com/BN6KxBoYzx — Yoko’s saggy left tiddy (@UncleOfGrits) October 26, 2020

I know this is crazy but apparently Lil Pump has 17 million followers on Instagram, 1.1M on twitter, 17.5M subscribers on YouTube and almost 4 Billion views there so there’s really a fan base that listens to him. Trump is getting support from unconventional places. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 26, 2020

just found out lil pump is a trump supporter. so sad. i think i liked a song he wrote in 8th grade can’t remember tho. also confused as to why he says the n word. all around very confused. it’s 2:30 am. — Aspen 🎃🕸 #BLM (@aspxxen) October 26, 2020

first it was ice cube... then it was 50 cent.... then it was waka flocka flame.. and now it's lil pump. the hip hop world is almost selling out to the white devil known as donald j trump pic.twitter.com/ENAPvQoscm — RickyjayKuron ~ #BlackLivesMatter (@KuronRickyjay) October 26, 2020

Some netizens made jokes hinting that average conservative voters wouldn't actually know who exactly Lil Pump is.

Republicans celebrating the Lil Pump endorsement not knowing who he is pic.twitter.com/TZ1sSQGmaK — TF (@__TKF__) October 26, 2020

Conservatives: mumble rap isn't even real music grow up



Lil Pump: yo imma be voting trump



Conservatives: pic.twitter.com/rkAe6sF3pB — Donavan (Crypt Daddy♿🎃) (@RealYungCripp) October 26, 2020

Other users suggested the rapper wasn't actually being sincere but is instead just trying to boost his clout.

lil pump voting for trump is the best clout bait I’ve ever seen lol I haven’t seen or heard anyone talk about him since 2017 — ً (@nightrippa) October 26, 2020

“Lil Pump supports Trump”



Any sane person who knows he’s clout baiting: pic.twitter.com/JiU4n22i1M — Kemetic Introverted Vibe (@theniajones) October 26, 2020

Ironically, Lil Pump did not seem to show much support for Trump earlier, as in 2017, the rapper posted a tweet saying "F*ck Trump" just after the release of his hit "Gucci Gang".