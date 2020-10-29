Register
17:06 GMT29 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A SafeVote official ballot drop box for mail-in ballots is seen outside a polling site at the Milwaukee Public Library’s Washington Park location in Milwaukee, on the first day of in-person voting in Wisconsin, U.S., October 20, 2020.

    Millions of Ballots May Arrive Too Late as USPS Delivery Window Shuts Amid Record Early Vote Turnout

    © REUTERS / BING GUAN
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1b/1080885665_0:89:3072:1817_1200x675_80_0_0_9107a50236d3f39722fbe23a6a522be1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010291080914672-millions-of-ballots-may-arrive-too-late-as-usps-delivery-window-shuts-amid-record-early-vote/

    Driven to a degree by the COVID-19 pandemic, early voting both by mail and in-person has surged to record highs ahead of Election Day on 3 November. As of Wednesday evening, about 36 per cent of registered voters had already cast ballots, according to a survey in all 50 states and Washington, DC, by CNN, Edison Research and Catalist.

    Election officials have reportedly issued warnings that early voting ballots sent via the US Postal Service might fail to arrive in time to be counted, writes The Washington Post.

    Amid a record surge in early voting by mail and in-person, with less than a week to go until Election Day on 3 November, more than 42 million out of the 92 million mail ballots requested by voters nationally are yet to be returned, according to data supplied by the US Elections Project by Wednesday afternoon.

    Based on national first-class mail service projections, 27 October was the informal deadline by which ballots could be mailed to ensure delivery in time for Election Day, according to postal and election administration experts.

    Megan Dominy pulls Brielle Taylor(L) 1, and Lila Taylor, 4, while offering water and snacks to people waiting in line to cast their ballots at an early voting location in the Smyrna Community Center on October 24, 2020, in Smyrna, Georgia
    © AFP 2020 / Elijah Nouvelage
    A woman and her children hand out water and snacks to people queuing for the US early vote.

    This triggered a flurry of advisories from election officials encouraging voters to drop off ballots at voting centers or opt to vote in person instead of relying on mail delivery.

    In an effort to allay concerns somewhat, election officials suggested many outstanding mail ballots might belong to voters who requested them early, only to eventually decide to vote in person.

    Out of 1.4 million requested, about 600,000 ballots remained outstanding in North Carolina, according to Damon Circosta, the Democratic chairman of the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

    “Some of those voters may have chosen already to go and vote early in person; some may vote on Election Day… But there’s still a significant number of outstanding absentee ballots, and we’re asking them to mail them or drop them off as soon as possible,” he was cited as saying.

    Georgia registered a similar situation, with approximately half a million ballots yet to be returned out of about 1.5 million requested.

    Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs was cited as lashing out at Donald Trump’s public attacks on voting by mail as possibly deterring some voters.

    The US President has often claimed that the procedure was ripe for fraud and suggested mail ballots may be “manipulated.”

    “This is going to be a fraud like you’ve never seen,” the president said, in reference to the shift to mail voting prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

    In July, Donald Trump had also floated the idea of November's presidential election being postponed, saying increased postal voting could lead to fraud and inaccurate results.

    “You have a handful of candidates who are saying you can’t trust it… so you’re seeing a response from those who intended to vote absentee and are now going to vote in person,” said Fuchs.

    Extra Resources Mobilized

    As timely mail service plummeted to new lows across the country, according to new data from the US Postal Service, with on-time delivery rates in crucial battleground states dropping below 60 per cent, voters have also expressed concerns that delays could impede arrival of their ballots.

    In 17 postal districts representing 10 battleground states and 151 electoral votes, the average on-time delivery rate for first-class mail was 64.2 per cent on Tuesday. This registered a drop of 27.6 per cent as compared with their performance score at the beginning of the year.

    In Detroit, 52.6 per cent of Tuesday’s mail was on time. In Northern Ohio, 56 per cent; in Wisconsin, 60.7 per cent; in South Florida, 62.9 per cent.

    Postal Service leaders were cited as saying that moving election mail was a top priority, with extra resources mobilized.

    The Washington Post cited an internal memo as saying that post offices were taking “extraordinary measures”, such as ballot-only lines at service windows and drive-through ballot drop-off areas.
    Sorting and postmarking of ballots is to be done at local post offices instead of sending them to regional processing plants, the memo reportedly says.

    © REUTERS / Octavio Jones
    Florida resident Valentine Lugo casts his mail-in ballot at the Winter Garden Library polling station as early voting begins ahead of the election in Orlando, Florida, U.S. October 19, 2020

    Mail delivery concerns come as the agency has been under fire after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major donor to Donald Trump’s campaign and a former supply-chain logistics executive, took office in June.

    DeJoy implemented a spate of cost-cutting initiatives in July, that reportedly resulted in performance scores plummeting, albeit briefly rebounding towards summer’s end.

    On a national scale only 69.8 per cent of mail was on time on 27 October.
    On Tuesday DeJoy said the Postal Service would suspend those operational changes until after the 2020 election.

    The measures had included eliminating overtime for mail carriers, reducing post office hours and removing postal boxes. The directives had generated backlash and were faulted for slowing mail delivery.

    Early Turnout Hits Record Highs

    The US has seen unprecedented levels of early voting, triggered in part by the coronavirus pandemic.

    In several battleground states, early voting was close to surpassing 2016 turnout, according to data from The Post and the Elections Project at the University of Florida.

    As of Wednesday evening, about 36 per cent of registered voters have already cast ballots, according to a survey of election officials in all 50 states and Washington, DC, by CNN, Edison Research and Catalist.

    Related:

    Battleground States at 'High Risk' of Militia Violence Before and After US Election, Study Warns
    Biden Casts Vote in US Presidential Election
    How 2020 US Election Night is Likely to Pan Out, With All Eyes on Those Crucial Mail-in Votes
    US 2020 Election to Cost Record $14Bln, 2-Times More Than in 2016
    US Supreme Court Rejects Trump Bid to Block North Carolina Mail-in Ballot Deadline Extension
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US Election 2020
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Upper East Side planter box is decorated ghoulishly for Halloween on 28 October 2020 in New York City. Many Halloween events have been cancelled or adjusted with additional safety measures because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
    Halloween is Near: Skeletons and Ghosts in New York City
    Deadly COVID Envy
    Deadly COVID Envy
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse