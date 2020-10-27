Obama Slams President Trump for Being 'Jealous of COVID's Media Coverage'

The coronavirus pandemic has become a central part of the campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden is his bid to remove incumbent President Donald Trump from the White House at the November election.

Barack Obama issued a scathing criticism against President Donald Trump on Tuesday over his handling of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The former president slammed Trump's concern over the outbreaks media coverage reception and expressed disbelief with how the White House has responded to the second wave of cases.

"What's his closing argument? That people are too focused on COVID", Obama said during a rally in Florida.

"He said this at one of his rallies. 'COVID, COVID, COVID,' he's complaining", Obama said. "He's jealous of COVID's media coverage."

Obama cited the US death toll and the widespread economic harm as a resultant from Trump's coronavirus response.

​The former president made the statement during his second stop in Florida as he campaigns in the swing state for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The Biden campaign has highlighted Trump's management of pandemic in an attempt to win over disgruntled voters, which saw Obama hit out against the president during the drive-in rally in Orlando.

Trump has complained about coronavirus pandemic coverage in the media, which has led to the deaths of 220,000 Americans.

"Until November 4th., Fake News Media is going full on Covid, Covid, Covid", Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

​COVID-19 cases have been rising nationally in recent weeks, with hospitals in Utah, Texas, and Wisconsin stretched to their limits. The US set a new record over the weekend for its seven-day average of reported cases, indicating that the pandemic is intensifying.