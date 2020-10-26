The Next US President? Donald Trump Jr Posts 2024 Picture

On 21 October, Donald Trump Jr. visited Nevada Livestock Marketing, LLC. in Fallon as part of an event called the Ranchers for Trump Live Cattle Auction and Rally.

Donald Trump Jr., son of US President Donald Trump has shared a photo of him standing in front of a banner reading "Don Jr 2024" on Instagram.

The president's son, 42, has written on the social media network that it was a sign at the Fallon Nevada Livestock Auction he visited last week, saying that this will "make the lib [Liberal] heads explode".

Netizens have commented on the post, saying that they would vote for Trump Jr.

"Just want to keep the Trump name for at least the next 20 years!" said one of the commentators.

"Why not? The Bush’s did it!" added another.

The post comes amid the ongoing early voting in the upcoming US presidential election in which Donald Trump is facing off Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The Nevada Independent newspaper reported on 23 October that more than 190,000 mail ballots have been counted in Clark County. The voting will close on 3 November.

​Trump Jr. currently works as a trustee and executive vice president of the Trump Organisation, managing the company along with his younger brother Eric, 36.