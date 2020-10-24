Register
09:07 GMT24 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Biden Campaign Launches Website to Mock Trump's Handling of COVID-19 Pandemic

    © REUTERS / Tom Brenner
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe

    The US continues to lead the world in both the number of COVID-19 cases and virus-related fatalities, which stand at almost 8.5 million and 224,000, respectively, according to Johns Hopkins University.

    On Friday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden mocked President Donald Trump's efforts to handle the coronavirus pandemic by sharing a link to the website TrumpCovidPlan.com that was earlier launched by the former vice president's election campaign.

    The website's URL leads to what appears to be a broken page with the error message that reads "Not Found. The Trump plan to defeat the coronavirus and reopen safely does not exist".

    The "learn more" button contains quotes and tweets by POTUS, in which the US president, said that the pandemic is "totally under control" and "will disappear".

    At the bottom of the page, there is a link to Biden's campaign website and the Democratic nominee's "national plan to defeat COVID-19".

    The developments came as the former vice president delivered a coronavirus-related speech in Wilmington, Delaware after he attacked Trump's handling of the epidemic during the second and final presidential debate in Nashville on 22 October.

    "I'm not going to shut down the country. I'm not going to shut down the economy. I'm going to shut down the virus", Biden told the Wilmington rally, accusing POTUS of lying "to the American people […] about the state of this pandemic".

    In the Nashville debate, Trump responded to Biden's criticism by insisting that "we're rounding the corner" and that the country was "learning to live with" the virus. According to POTUS, "we can't close up our nation [due to COVID-19] or we won't have one".

    The debate was preceded by their separate town halls last week, during which Trump, for his part, blamed several US governors for imposing "unconstitutional" state-wide lockdowns amid the pandemic.

    When asked about the issue of finally reaching an agreement on the next coronavirus relief-package, the president said it was a negotiation process, which has, according to him, been jeopardised by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

    "The Republicans want to approve a stimulus. She doesn't want to do it because she thinks it's bad for her election", the president pointed out.

    With two bandages on his hand, President Donald Trump gestures while speaking from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    'It Looks Like I'm Immune': Trump Says He No Longer Has COVID-19
    The Trump administration has been involved in several measures to tackle COVID-19, including the creation of the White House coronavirus task force and Operation Warp Speed, which aims to swiftly develop medications and vaccines against the virus.

    The US remains the world's hardest-hit country in terms of the coronavirus. It has already claimed the lives of at least 224,000 Americans, according to Johns Hopkins University's latest estimates.

    Related:

    Biden Says Trump Minimizing COVID-19 Threat Cost Over 50,000 Lives
    ‘Looking Forward’: Trump Ready for 2nd Debate With Biden on 15 Oct After Contracting COVID-19
    Biden Advised on Coronavirus by Son-in-Law Engaged in 'COVID-19 Investing', Media Says
    Biden Offers Prayers to Trump Family, Says He's Had 2 Negative COVID-19 Tests Today
    Tags:
    debate, plan, coronavirus, COVID-19, US Election 2020, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse