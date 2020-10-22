Register
17:18 GMT22 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Пандемия коронавируса COVID-19. Кандидат в вице-президенты от Демократической партии США сенатор Камала Харрис в маске

    Kamala Harris Features on Contact List of Hunter Biden’s Joint Venture With Chinese Company - Report

    © REUTERS / EMILY ELCONIN
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/18/1080558752_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_01b966c47daaf00ae81b89932869d824.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010221080851073-kamala-harris-features-on-contact-list-of-hunter-bidens-joint-venture-with-chinese-company---report/

    Joe Biden’s brother Jim reportedly shared "key domestic contacts for the so-called 'phase one target projects'," which included a host of prominent Democrats, including vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and others.

    WASHINGTON, October 22 (Sputnik) - US Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris and other prominent Democrats appear on a list of key domestic contacts for a joint-venture involving presidential challenger Joe Biden’s relatives and the now bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co., Fox News reported on Thursday.

    The broadcaster said it exclusively obtained an email from Joe Biden’s brother, Jim Biden, who shared "key domestic contacts for the so-called "phase one target projects."

    In addition to Harris, the list also included Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senators Amy Klobuchar, Dianne Feinstein and Kirsten Gillibrand, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, among others, the report said.

    The report acknowledged that it is unclear whether any of the listed Democrats were contacted about the joint venture’s target projects, which reportedly also involved Joe Biden’s son - Hunter.

    The report said the email was sent from Jim to Hunter Biden, Tony Bobulinski, Rob Walker and James Gilliar. Bobulinski was an institutional investor who was recruited by the Biden family to run their joint-venture with CEFC China Energy Co.

    "Once I realized that Hunter wanted to use the company as his personal piggy bank by just taking money out of it as soon as it came from the Chinese, I took steps to prevent that from happening," the report quoted Bobulinski as saying.

    "I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business," Bobulinski added. "I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line."

    Biden denies any involvement in a Chinese joint venture and the Biden campaign said it has released his tax forms that do not reflect any involvement with Chinese investments.

    Last week, the New York Post published an article revealing two e-mails that Vadym Pozharskyi, a top official at Ukrainian energy company Burisma, sent to Hunter Biden. One of the emails thanks Hunter Biden for organizing a meeting with his father, while in the second email asks Hunter how he could use his influence to support Burisma.

    Joe Biden's office has denied meeting with Pozharskyi.

    Related:

    Police Unit Investigated For Sharing Fake 'Explicit' Images of Prince Harry, Kate Middleton - Report
    Secret Service Charge Man After Note Threatening to Kill and Kidnap Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
    'We've Got to Vote Like Never Before': Obama Makes First Campaign Stop for Biden-Harris Ticket
    Tags:
    Hunter Biden, China, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Caught With Pants Down? Pooping Trump, Biden Figurines Made in Catalonia
    Caught With Pants Down? Pooping Trump, Biden Figurines Made in Catalonia
    Dumb & Trumper
    Dumb & Trumper
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse