'Big Guy' Joe Biden, His Son Discussed Chinese Firm Dealings, Hunter's Ex-Business Partner Claims

Last week, the New York Post revealed the yet-to-be-verified emails claiming that Hunter Biden had helped to organise a meeting between his father, the then-US vice president, and a top executive of the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

The New York Post has cited former US Navy veteran-turned-businessman Tony Bobulinski as claiming that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son Hunter discussed their dealings with a Chinese energy firm in 2017.

"Hunter Biden called his dad 'the Big Guy' or 'my Chairman', and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing. I've seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I've seen firsthand that that's not true, because it wasn't just Hunter's business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line", Bobulinski, who described himself as Hunter Biden's former business partner, asserted.

Bobulinski argued that the Chinese were pursuing the deal as a "political or influence investment" and that Hunter Biden was "using the company as his personal piggy bank by just taking money out of it as soon as it came from the Chinese".

He also confirmed that he was one of the recipients of the 13 May 2017 e-mail published by the New York Post last week and which was sent to Bobulinski by one of his business partners. The e-mail, which Bobulinski claimed was "genuine", contained a pledge to have a 10 percent cut for a person known as "the Big Guy".

"The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist controlled China", the ex-US Navy veteran claimed.

'Laptop From Hell'

The NY Post's report of Joe Biden "secretly playing footsie with China" comes after the newspaper referred to the emails, whose authenticity have not been proven, showing that Hunter Biden introduced his then-vice president father to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden allegedly pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company over alleged corruption.

The correspondence, recovered from a damaged laptop computer claimed to have been left at a Delaware repair shop by Hunter Biden, clearly runs counter to Joe Biden's previous claims that he had "never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings".

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff sought to link the NY Post story to Russian "disinformation" efforts, which was rejected by US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe.

Trump, for his part, suggested that the notebook computer was a "laptop from hell", while accusing the former vice president of being "a corrupt politician" and the Biden family of being "a criminal enterprise".