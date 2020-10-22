Register
17:18 GMT22 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    National flags of Russia and the US

    CIA Undecided on Moscow’s Role in American Officials’ Mysterious Illnesses in Russia, China: Report

    © REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 32
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105255/47/1052554755_0:158:3500:2127_1200x675_80_0_0_49fe62aaaf60e2ae59a3ac7d408d77dc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010221080850686-cia-undecided-on-moscows-role-in-american-officials-mysterious-illnesses-in-russia-china-report/

    One of the affected CIA officials told The New York Times earlier this week that he went through nausea and vertigo when working in Moscow in 2017, which allegedly prompted him to finally resign from his post.

    The Trump administration has been accused by several US spies and diplomats of failing to thoroughly investigate mysterious illnesses that hurt American officials working in Cuba, China, and Russia between 2016 and 2018, The New York Times (NYT) reports.

    "This is a deliberate, high-level cover-up. They have hung us out to dry”, Mark Lenzi, who in 2017 worked for the State Department in China, told the newspaper, adding that he went through symptoms like memory loss while working in China a couple of years ago.

    In an apparent reference to Russia, he asserted that senior US officials "know exactly which country" was responsible and that it neither Cuba nor China, but another country "which the secretary of state [Mike Pompeo] and president [Donald Trump] do not want to confront”.

    Former US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer Marc Polymeropoulos, for his part, revealed in an interview with the NYT that he had to finally retire due to protracted migraines that he insisted took place after he had experienced nausea and vertigo in a Moscow hotel room in December 2017. Polymeropoulos reportedly helped the CIA run covert operations in Russia and Europe.

    In a separate interview with the news outlet GQ, he accused the CIA of refusing to give him and other affected officers the relevant medical care.

    "It's incumbent on them to provide the medical help we require, which does not include telling us that we're all making it up. I want the agency to treat this as a combat injury”, he underlined.

    Polymeropoulos urged the CIA to investigate the cases, adding that “the agency is going to have to answer for this”.

    The Chinese and U.S. national flags are seen before the start of a Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) conference in Beijing of the UN Security Council's five permanent members (P5) China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, China, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Thomas Peter
    Counterintelligence Chief Bill Evanina Says Russia, China Want US to ‘Eat Itself’
    The NYT, in turn, cited two unnamed US officials as claiming that CIA Director Gina Haspel knew that Russia had a motive to harm US operatives’ health, but that she was not convinced the attacks had taken place or whether Russia could be responsible.

    Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations of being involved in purported microwave radiation attacks that ostensibly prompted an array of US officials working in Russia as well as Cuba and China in previous years to fall ill with symptoms that included balance- and vision-related problems.

    Related:

    Russia Open to Intensive Consultations With US on Strategic Stability
    China Touts New Global Data Security Drive Amid Heightened ‘Naked Bullying’ from US
    Trump Trade Advisor Calls US Media, Hollywood Moguls China's ‘Useful Idiots’
    Tags:
    illness, diplomats, report, US State Department, Russia, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Caught With Pants Down? Pooping Trump, Biden Figurines Made in Catalonia
    Caught With Pants Down? Pooping Trump, Biden Figurines Made in Catalonia
    Dumb & Trumper
    Dumb & Trumper
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse