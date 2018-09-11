Register
    National flags of Russia and the US fly at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2017

    US Suspects Russia in Sonic Attacks on Diplomats in Cuba, China - Reports

    © REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US intelligence agencies investigating the alleged sonic attacks that left American diplomats in Cuba and China with brain injuries consider Russia to be the main suspect, NBC News reported on Tuesday.

    Three US intelligence officials and two others briefed on the probe told NBC News that evidence from communication intercepts indicates Russia is likely behind the attacks. However, the report added the evidence is not conclusive enough for Washington to formally blame Moscow for the incidents.

    READ MORE: US State Dept. Warns Americans About Possible Sonic Attacks in Cuba

    In August of 2017, the State Department said nearly two dozen diplomats working at its embassy in Cuba were affected by an incident involving a mysterious audio device. Some of the diplomats suffered permanent hearing loss and possible brain injuries due to a sonic weapon.

    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    China Finds No Evidence of Alleged Sonic Attack on US Diplomatic Staff - Beijing
    In July, US media reported a diplomat at the US consulate in the Chinese city of Guangzhou complained about "abnormal" sounds and pressure. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said this incident in China was "very similar and entirely consistent with the medical indications" of the incidents in Cuba.

    US officials are still unsure what type of device caused problems for the diplomats, however, media reports indicate scientists have come up with multiple theories, ranging from weaponized electromagnetic pulses to accidental feedback from improperly installed listening devices.

