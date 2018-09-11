US Suspects Russia in Sonic Attacks on Diplomats in Cuba, China - Reports

Three US intelligence officials and two others briefed on the probe told NBC News that evidence from communication intercepts indicates Russia is likely behind the attacks. However, the report added the evidence is not conclusive enough for Washington to formally blame Moscow for the incidents.
READ MORE: US State Dept. Warns Americans About Possible Sonic Attacks in Cuba
In August of 2017, the State Department said nearly two dozen diplomats working at its embassy in Cuba were affected by an incident involving a mysterious audio device. Some of the diplomats suffered permanent hearing loss and possible brain injuries due to a sonic weapon.
US officials are still unsure what type of device caused problems for the diplomats, however, media reports indicate scientists have come up with multiple theories, ranging from weaponized electromagnetic pulses to accidental feedback from improperly installed listening devices.
All comments
Show new comments (0)