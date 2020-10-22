Resolution on Recognition of Karabakh Submitted to US House of Representatives

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - A resolution on the recognition of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) has been submitted to the US House of Representatives, the information center of the unrecognized NKR reported Wednesday, citing the Karabakh Foreign Ministry.

"A resolution on the recognition of the independence of Artsakh [Karabakh] has been submitted to the US House of Representatives. The author of the resolution is house member Grace Napolitano," the center said in its Telegram channel.

"The path forward is one of liberty, which is why I am today calling for official U.S. recognition of the Republic of Artsakh's independence," the center quoted Napolitano's words.

The fighting on the contact line in Karabakh began on 27 September. Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of unleashing hostilities, Karabakh reports artillery shelling of peaceful settlements of the unrecognized republic, including its capital, Stepanakert. Armenia has declared martial law and - for the first time - general mobilization, claiming that Ankara is actively supporting Baku. Partial mobilization was introduced in Azerbaijan.

The leaders of Russia, the United States and France called on the opposing sides to end the clashes and to commit themselves to begin negotiations without preconditions. Turkey has stated that it will provide Azerbaijan with any support it requests amid another aggravation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

On 9 October, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia arrived in Moscow at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. They held talks jointly for over 10 hours. As a result, Yerevan and Baku agreed to cease fire in Karabakh from noon 10 October, to exchange prisoners and dead bodies, and also to additionally agree on specific details of the truce. However, already on 10 October the sides began to accuse each other of ceasefire violations.

The second attempt to organize a humanitarian ceasefire was made overnight to 18 October, however, just a few hours after the ceasefire came into force, Armenia and Azerbaijan said the other side was not complying with it.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic. During armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Azerbaijan lost control of Nagorno-Karabakh and its adjacent areas. Since 1992, talks have been ongoing on peaceful settlement of the conflict with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group, led by Russia, the United States and France.