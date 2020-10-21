Register
21:32 GMT21 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a voter mobilization event at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16, 2020.

    Bidenomics: Conservative Think Tank Warns Democrats' Tax Hikes Could Hit Middle Class Hardest

    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/15/1080841771_0:291:3071:2019_1200x675_80_0_0_e7c1c0864e282357a695c7ba43e65ed5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010211080841386-bidenomics-conservative-think-tank-warns-democrats-tax-hikes-could-hit-middle-class-hardest/

    As the November 2020 presidential election between former Vice President Joe Biden and incumbent Donald Trump draws closer, the two contrasting economic agendas on how to respond to the coronavirus recession becomes a key issue for voters.

    Critics have slammed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's pledged to increase taxes solely on individuals making over $400,000 annually, claiming that his economic agenda would hit the spending power of middle-class families too.

    A Stanford University’s Hoover Institution report released on Monday discovered that the former Vice President's taxation, insurance, regulatory and energy proposals would, on a long-term basis, lead to a reduction in full-time equivalent employment by around 3%, or 4.9 million jobs.

    ​According to the report, Biden's plan would also see real gross domestic product per capita drop by 8%, and capital stock per person would drop by 15%, seeing a $6,500 decline in median income per household by 2030.

    “He hits the economy from three directions at the same time. He punishes work, he punishes investment, and he makes us less productive,” said University of Chicago economics professor Casey Mulligan, who served as a former economic adviser to President Trump and the co-author of the report.
    “And people understand from living through the Obama years that Obama just kind of hit you in a bunch of different ways, and it started to add up in the end".

    Mr Mulligan attributed the widespread deregulation under the Trump administration push as leading to decreased internet service costs and prescription drug prices.

    “We stayed with Trump and we watched all the things he did, and we saw prescription drug prices came down in the real world for the first time in 46 years from deregulation”, said Mr. Mulligan.
    “Internet prices—they crashed", he added.

    However, Harvard professor Jason Furman disputes this narrative, saying in a recent interview with Fox News that Biden’s stimulus package would lead to an influx of much-needed investment and lead to economic growth.

    “The most unambiguously positive for the economy is that Biden would do a lot of fiscal stimulus up front,” said Mr. Furman, who is a former Obama administration economic adviser. “That’s why you tend to see when his odds improve for the election, the stock market goes up. That’s why you’ve seen a lot of nonpartisan sources like most of the investment banks predict that his winning would help growth certainly over the next couple of years".

    Mr Trump’s economic plan includes continuing the heavy deregulation seen in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. While the Trump campaign has not outlined specific details, the president pledges to introduce a stimulus package while cutting middle-class taxes 

    The president “is talking about lowering middle-class tax rates, and his message of deregulation and lower taxes and good trade deals? You’re talking about prosperity, optimism, economic growth,” said Larry Kudlow, an economic adviser to the incumbent president and director of the US National Economic Council.

    ​While speaking to Fox, American Action Forum president Douglas Holtz-Eakin alleged that Trump has a “fantastic record on controlling regulations".

    “With all these spending programs come regulations to implement them,” said Mr. Holtz-Eakin, director of the Congressional Budget Office from 2003-05.

    He said that the last time "we saw Joe Biden in office there was $100 billion in regulatory costs added every year for eight straight years. That’s nearly a trillion-dollar disguised tax increase that comes along with these spending programs".

    “That’s why they aren’t as stimulative as you might think", he added.

    The Hoover Institute is an explicitly partisan body that leans conservative and advocates deregulation and market policies. The study’s other authors include Kevin Hassett, a former Trump administration official, and economists Cody Kallen and Timothy Fitzgerald.

    Amid the ongoing recession resultant from the coronavirus, Joe Biden pledged to rase corporate taxes from 21% to 28% and add a 12.4% Social Security payroll tax on those with the highest incomes.

    A CNBC analysis of high-tax states discovered that a Biden plan would see the highest earners in California contribute a combined state and federal rate of 62.6%. It also found the New York rate would hit 62% in New York, leading to multi-millionaire rapper 50 Cent declaring his support for President Trump on Instagram.

    Biden claimed that his tax plan will affect top earners alone, saying that expanded tax credits on earned income and dependent and child care and a $15,000 tax credit would aid in first-time home buyers, increasing overall demand and economic activity.

    “I’m not going to raise taxes on a single solitary American making less than $400,000 a year,” said Mr. Biden to an audience in Florida last week.
    “You won’t pay a penny more. It’s a guarantee".

    One independent study supports the Biden campaign's claims, finding that the progressive tax policy would see economic growth bolstered. The report by Moody's Analytics found that if the Democrats control both the House and Senate, US real gross domestic product would be $960 billion bigger at the end of a Biden term than a second Trump term if Republicans seize both houses.

    Related:

    RNC vs DNC: Though Biden Leading in Polls, Strong Economy is POTUS' 2020 Trump Card, Observers Say
    Biden Presidency May Be 'Unmitigated Disaster' for US Economy, Steve Forbes Warns
    Tags:
    economics, 2020 election, Donald Trump, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Paris Hilton Stylist to American Media Phenomenon: Kim Kardashian Turns 40.
    From Paris Hilton Stylist to American Media Phenomenon: Kim Kardashian Turns 40
    Dumb & Trumper
    Dumb & Trumper
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse