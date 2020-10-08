White House Doctor Says Fully Anticipates Trump Return to Public Events by Saturday

"Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time," Conley said in the letter on Thursday.
Conley said Trump's physical condition has been stable and there are no signs he is becoming more ill.
On Friday, Trump was admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment after announcing that he tested positive for COVID-19. Trump’s doctors initially reported the US President had a high fever and his blood oxygen levels dropped on Friday and Saturday. Trump was discharged from the hospital on Monday.
Trump has been treated with the remdesivir antiviral treatment, an 8-gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail, and the steroid drug dexamethasone.
