Register
08:02 GMT28 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a news conference inside the James S. Brady Briefing Room at the White House September 27, 2020 in Washington, U.S.

    Trump Calls for Probe Into Ilhan Omar Following Report of Her Allies 'Illegally Harvesting Ballots'

    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1b/1080591943_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_6e23bdb801bc2bcd0ec0b5d1ddf2bbcf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009281080593877-trump-calls-for-probe-into-ilhan-omar-following-report-of-her-allies-illegally-harvesting-ballots/

    James O'Keefe of the conservative media platform Project Veritas over the weekend claimed that supporters of Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar, central to her political base in Minnesota, illegally harvested ballots during a recent Minneapolis City Council election.

    President Donald Trump took to Twitter in the early hours of Monday demanding that the Justice Department look into Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota for alleged "ballot harvesting".

    "This is totally illegal. Hope that the US Attorney in Minnesota has this, and other of her many misdeeds, under serious review???", the president fumed.

    In a new series of investigative reports, Project Veritas' undercover team has claimed there is a ballot harvesting scheme involving what has been referred to as the Ilhan Omar "political machine".

    A former campaign worker said the representative's team of allies and associates have turned voter fraud into a well established and coordinated process for application, registering, and subsequent tracking of the harvested ballots from collection to delivery to the polls.

    "They have perfected this system", a source told the conservative Project Veritas, namely its founder, journalist James O'Keefe.

    "This is what they do. They will tell you we are applying for your ballot. They take a picture of your social security and your driver's license. They have a database. When the ballot comes, they track it, sometimes, they make fake emails. They track the ballot. Then, they come and pick up the ballot—unopened", she shared.

    The source continued to say that there certainly is "vested interest", admitting that "we are victims of the system". "They [the Omar political machine] don't give a s**t about any Somali", she added, referencing the community the Somali-born naturalised lawmaker supposedly represents as a rising power broker.

    'Money is Everything'

    O'Keefe released a video claiming that Liban Mohamed, the brother of Minneapolis City Councilman Jamal Osman, cheated the public, by unlawfully dropping off some 300 ballots in the 11 August election for a vacant Ward 6 City Council race. It was held the same day as the primary for Omar's MN-05 seat in Congress, with Ward 6 being treated as the heart of Minneapolis' Somali community and Omar's political base.

    James O'Keefe, President of Project Veritas Action, walls to the podium to speak at a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington (File)
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    James O'Keefe, President of Project Veritas Action, walls to the podium to speak at a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington (File)

    The man alleged in the video to be Mohamed told Omar Jamal, a political insider active in the Somali community, that his political methods are all interwoven with money.

    "Money is everything and a campaign is managed by money. You cannot campaign with $200 or $100 you got from your grandmother or grandfather. You cannot campaign with that. You gotta have an investment to campaign. You gotta have fundraisers".

    Mohamed later tweeted his response, claiming O'Keefe had doctored the video and that the voice heard on the Project Veritas was not his.

    Jamal also interviewed a Somali-American who is purported to have functioned as a ballot harvester in his community. In the interview, the alleged harvester claimed he had been paid to vote in the 11 August special election and primary, along with a Project Veritas undercover journalist.

    The harvester said Ilhan Omar's Somali-American vote-buying staffers came to his apartment to oversee the voter filling out the paperwork. Omar operatives request the ballots and fill them out for the voters, he said, particularly targeting the elderly and the handicapped.

    'Ballot Collection' Dilemma: Laws Vary From State to State

    Political groups and campaigns from both sides of the aisle have run so-called "ballot-collection" programmes, legal in a majority of states, and aimed at boosting turnout and ensuring voters who are older, homebound, disabled, or live far from US postal services can vote in elections.

    Donald Trump and the GOP contend "ballot harvesting", which is conducted by a third party, opens back doors for fraud and have relentlessly scrambled to restrict it. The debate has further escalated as states prepare for greater reliance on absentee voting or vote-by-mail amid the still raging healthcare crisis.

    Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks at a Hispanic Heritage Month event at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, U.S., September 15, 2020.
    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    Well-Preserved? Joe Biden Suggests He Was Elected to Senate '180 Years Ago' - Video

    In Minnesota, one of several key swing states in the upcoming election, the law stipulates that a third party can return no more than three ballots. Meanwhile, California has since 2016 allowed for a third party to collect an unlimited number of ballots from voters, though it does bar the collectors from being paid based on the number of ballots they process.

    The row over the legality of such practices has recently seen Republicans and Democrats even square off in lawsuits over the third-party collection of ballots in Pennsylvania, Florida, and Minnesota. 

    Related:

    US Federal Judge Blocks Trump Ban on TikTok Downloads in US
    Trump on Nagorno-Karabakh Escalation: 'We'll See if We Can Stop it'
    Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Hospitalised After Threatening to Harm Himself - Reports
    Tags:
    Project Veritas, report, US Senate, Ilhan Omar, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Maasai women decorate each other as they prepare to watch Maasai morans, or warriors, take part in an Olng'esherr ceremony at the foot of the Maparasha Hills, near Kajiado, in Kenya Wednesday, 23 September 2020. The Olng'esherr ceremony, which attracted more than 10,000 Maasai from around the region, is a meat-eating rite of passage which takes place only once every 10 nyears and marks the end of being a young warrior and the beginning of becoming an elder.
    Initiation Ritual of Junior Warriors Into Elders in African Maasai Tribe
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse