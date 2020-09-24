Register
    Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, 2 July 2020, in New York

    Epstein's Housekeeper Claims Maxwell Said She Hated the Billionaire Financier, but Couldn't Leave

    US
    by
    While Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s suspected “madame”, is awaiting trial, it has emerged that her initially romantic relationship with the convicted paedophile didn’t end abruptly, but lingered on for quite some time, despite the chemistry being long gone.

    Ghislaine Maxwell once told billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime housekeeper in despair: “I hate him but I can’t leave”, the man, Juan Alessi, shared with Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts on her Broken: Seeking Justice podcast.

    He said such was a response when he asked the 58-year-old British socialite why she was unable to cut her ties with the convicted paedophile once and for all: “Why? You have money, why are you not leaving?” He recalled asking Maxwell.

    Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York
    Epstein, Maxwell Kept ‘Sex Girls’ on Special Diet to Make Them ‘Prepubescently’ Thin, Accuser Claims

    Maxwell and Epstein dated in the 1990s after she moved to New York in the wake of an explosive scandal involving her father, the notorious media tycoon Robert Maxwell. After his death, massive discrepancies in his companies' finances came to light, including his fraudulent misappropriation of the Mirror Group pension fund.

    Even after they split up, the Maxwell and Epstein duo remained quite close, the housekeeper indicated. Juan Alessi also has said he did not know the "sickening" New York financier was assaulting young girls at his Florida mansion. However, as he told the podcast, he had warned Epstein he was seeing too many women.

    "I told him 'one of these girls one day is going to get you in trouble’,” Alessi recounted.

    He went on to share that Epstein, who would always mispronounce his first name, replied: "John, they only want money.”

    Alessi said he saw the Duke of York, now also implicated in the scandal, at Epstein's Florida mansion and described him as polite and generous. He said Prince Andrew was at the house two or three times when he was there. "He was always polite and a very nice guy. He was the only guy who left us a tip,” Alessi said. Victoria Giuffre, Epstein’s most cited accuser, claimed Prince Andrew had sex with her three times, including once when she was 17, after the two had been introduced to each other at the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell.

    Maxwell's Federal Charges

    The socialite, who remains caged in a Brooklyn jail awaiting trial scheduled for next summer, was slapped with six federal charges after her arrest in her New Hampshire hideout in early July. Among the charges are perjury during her previous testimonies, procurement of underage girls for sex for her pal Epstein and even direct involvement in sexual abuse, based on the accounts of several witnesses. If found guilty next year, she stands to be imprisoned for up to 35 years.

    Maxwell’s arrest came almost a year after her notorious former partner Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan prison cell, while awaiting trial on his new sex trafficking charges. Several years prior to that, he served part of his 13-month term in Florida for solicitation of an underage girl for prostitution.

    Epstein, Maxwell Kept ‘Sex Girls’ on Special Diet to Make Them ‘Prepubescently’ Thin, Accuser Claims
    Maxwell 'Fulfilled' Epstein's 'Compulsive Need For Sex' With Young Victims, New Lawsuit Says
    Bill Clinton Reportedly Had ‘Intimate Dinner’ With Ghislaine Maxwell in Los Angeles Back in 2014
    Votre message a été envoyé!
