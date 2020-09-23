Register
18:43 GMT23 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    China's flag is displayed next to the American flag on the side of the Old Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington (File)

    US Reviewing Influence of 2 Chinese 'United Front' Operations, Pompeo Says

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104760/61/1047606188_0:270:5184:3186_1200x675_80_0_0_7226f1f3193ba2714706688d3ee7bf83.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009231080552665-us-reviewing-influence-of-2-chinese-united-front-operations/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department is currently reviewing two Chinese government organisations working in the United States over concerns about their alleged attempts to influence various public groups, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in his remarks at the Wisconsin state Capitol on Wednesday.

    "The State Department is reviewing the activities of two United Front Work Department organisations operating inside the United States... the US-China Friendship Association [and] the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification", Pompeo said. "These organisations have apparently attempted to exert influence on groups all across the public sphere, including in our schools, in our business associations, impacting local politicians, media outlets, and Chinese groups here inside the United States".

    Pompeo said Washington is set to protect American kids from China’s "malign influence".

    "We’ve formally designated the Confucius Institute’s US headquarters as a foreign mission, and encouraged universities to shutter their doors on these programs quickly", he reminded. "We’ve put restrictions on Chinese diplomats that mirror the ones American diplomats are subject to the inside of China".

    In this photo taken Dec. 17, 2019 and released Dec. 27, 2019 by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese honor guard raise the Chinese flag during the commissioning ceremony of China's Shandong aircraft carrier at a naval port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province
    © AP Photo / Li Gang
    China Сan Powerfully Counter US Threats in First, Second Island Chains
    The FBI opens a China-related IP theft case about every 10 hours while the State Department just revoked visas for 1,000 Chinese nationals, he added.

    Under the Trump administration, US-China relations have significantly deteriorated, with Washington accusing Beijing of unfair economic practices, human rights violations and lack of transparency with regard to the COVID-19 outbreak. China has denied the accusations and, in its turn, pointed to various violations of international law on the part of the US.

    Tags:
    activities, organizations, Mike Pompeo, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President Donald Trump speaking at the 75th UN General Assembly in a pre-recorded video.
    Empty UN Headquarters, Pre-Recorded Video Addresses: How 75th UN General Assembly is Held Amid COVID
    Trumpian Truths
    Trumpian Truths
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse