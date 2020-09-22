Biden’s Adviser Says It's Unrealistic to ‘Fully Decouple’ US From China

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's senior adviser Tony Blinken said on Tuesday that it is unrealistic to "fully decouple" from China.
Blinken added that in the event of Biden’s election win in early November, his team would look to “reset terms” of economic and technology ties with China, but that it would fight unfair practices.
The adviser also described the US-China Phase One trade deal as “a debacle”, which he said had failed to tackle systemic issues.
The sides signed the so-called Phase One agreement in 2019, a document which was supposed to become a first step towards normalising the two countries' trade relations amid the sides’ tariff spat.
However, ties between the two deteriorated once again after President Donald Trump accused China of being responsible for starting the global coronavirus pandemic, allegations that were vehemently denied by Beijing.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)