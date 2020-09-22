Register
12:12 GMT22 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dollars

    US’ Federal Debt ‘Would Be the Highest by Far in Nation’s History’ by 2050: Report

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107034/46/1070344646_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_a0d08febdb0c2a4bca1ca240448c33b2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009221080536932-us-federal-debt-would-be-the-highest-by-far-in-nations-history-by-2050-report/

    In early September, the US Congressional Budget Office reported that country's federal debt, which is worth $20.83 trillion, has already reached its highest level since World War II and is currently equal to the size of the nation's economy.

    The US federal debt held by the public is expected to equal 195% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2050, which will be a two-fold increase since 2020, according to the US Congressional Budget Office (CBO)’s latest report.

    The survey claimed that with the federal debt due to stand at 98% of GDP by the end of this year, “the projected budget deficits would boost federal debt to 104% of GDP in 2021, [and] to 107% of GDP in 2023.”

    The CBO argued that the size of the federal debt by 2050 “would be the highest by far in the nation’s history, and it would be on track to increase further”, something that the CBO warned is fraught with far-reaching economic repercussions.

    “High and rising federal debt makes the economy more vulnerable to rising interest rates and, depending on how that debt is financed, rising inflation. The growing debt burden also raises borrowing costs, slowing the growth of the economy and national income, and it increases the risk of a fiscal crisis or a gradual decline in the value of Treasury securities,” the report pointed out.

    Additionally, the CBO warned that even after the effects of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic disappear, the US’ budget deficits in the coming decades are estimated “to be large by historical standards”.

    United States Department of the Treasury
    © AFP 2020 / Karen Bleier
    United States Department of the Treasury

    The deficits may increase from 5 percent of GDP in 2030 to 13 percent by 2050 – “larger in every year than the average deficit of 3 percent of GDP over the past 50 years”, the report noted.

    The projections come after the CBO reported in early September that the US’ federal debt has already reached its highest level since World War II and is currently equal to the size of the country’s economy.

    CBO suggested that the debt may exceed 100 percent of GDP in the next fiscal year, which kicks off on 1 October, due to the US government’s hefty financial response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he leaves after a press briefing with members of the Coronavirus Task Force at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 14, 2020
    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    Trump Speaks in Favour of Refinancing US National Debt, Slams Fed Chairman for 'Bad Decisions'
    This was preceded by US Department of the Treasury data indicating in June that the country's national debt had exceeded $26 trillion for the first time in history, as the nation grapples with economic fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

    The US government has provided up to $5 trillion in coronavirus bailout funds since March 2020. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed in late March and included $2 trillion, while the $3-trillion Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act was adopted in May.

    Tags:
    economy, debt, Congressional Budget Office (CBO), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse