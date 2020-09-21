Trump Campaign Launches 'Fill That Seat' Merch Amid Showdown Over New Supreme Court Justice

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign is selling merchandise saying "Fill That Seat", amid a battle between Republicans and Democrats over a vacant US Supreme Court position following the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
A t-shirt depicts the White House and also includes "Make America Great Again" slogan.
The patriots in North Carolina made it clear: "FILL THAT SEAT"— Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 20, 2020
"We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the election of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay!" Trump tweeted on Saturday morning, tagging the Twitter account associated with the GOP Party.
Over the weekend, Trump supporters chanted “Fill that seat” during a campaign rally in Fayetteville, NC, as POTUS indicated that he was eager to find a replacement to the late justice shortly.
Ginsburg, who has been Supreme Court Justice since 1993, when she was nominated by then-President Bill Clinton, passed away last week due to pancreatic cancer. Democratic politicians, including presidential candidate Joe Biden, have insisted that the new Supreme Court justice should only be announced after the 3 November election. While Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell stated that president Trump's nominee would receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not ruled out launching impeachment proceedings against Trump in a bid to stop the vote.
