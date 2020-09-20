Bill Gates Says Trump's Travel Ban May Have Worsened COVID-19 Situation in US

The Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates said in an interview with Fox News that Trump may have worsened the novel coronavirus outbreak by imposing travel bans.
"We created this rush, and we didn’t have the ability to test or quarantine those people", Gates told "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace. "And so that seeded the disease here. You know, the ban probably accelerated that, the way it was executed."
The billionaire added that "March saw this incredible explosion -- the West Coast coming from China and then the East Coast coming out of Europe, and so, even though we’d seen China and we’d seen Europe, that testing capacity and clear message of how to behave wasn’t there".
Previously, Bill Gates expressed frustration with the US’ response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, calling the situation "mismanaged". He has also slammed US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, who incorrectly cited findings from a Mayo Clinic study on the novel coronavirus.
All comments
Show new comments (0)