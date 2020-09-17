Register
12:06 GMT17 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Washington

    With US Election Just 'Around the Corner', Donald Trump is Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Model

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/11/1080488690_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_aaa58d488cfe513ce1165a53f8ccefa9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009171080488671-with-us-election-just-around-the-corner-donald-trump-is-accused-of-sexually-assaulting-a-model/

    Back in October 2016, just several weeks before the US presidential election, several women came forward to accuse Republican candidate Donald Trump of inappropriate sexual behaviour that allegedly took place decades ago.

    Former model Amy Dorris has accused US President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in his VIP box during the US Open tennis tournament back in 1997, the incident has left her feeling “sick” and “violated”, the woman told the Guardian in an exclusive.

    Dorris, now 48, said she got introduced to the former businessman at his office in Trump Tower on 5 September 1997 by her then boyfriend, Jason Binn, a luxury fashion magazines magnate. The company next attended the US Open in Queens together, which they observed from Trump’s private box. However, as the aspiring actress was leaving the bathroom, she was allegedly closely approached by Trump, who was said to be waiting for her outside. The future president, who was then married to his second wife Marla Maples, grabbed the model strongly despite her vocal objections, Dorris claims.

    “He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything”, she told the Guardian.

    “I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it,” she said, adding: “I don’t know what you call that when you’re sticking your tongue just down someone’s throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue”, Dorris, who was 24 years old at the time, added.

    The woman was indeed photographed next to Trump on the day when the alleged assault took place, and also a day after, when she and her ex-boyfriend returned to Trump’s box at the tournament. The couple also visited the billionaire’s apartment in Trump Tower on that day, where Dorris was pictured posing next to several celebrities alongside her new “friend” Donald Trump, including Lenny Kravitz, Leonardo DiCaprio and David Blaine.

    The former model also told the Guardian that she, her former lover and Trump all attended a memorial service for Gianni Versace on 8 September 1997.

    When asked by the outlet why she continued seeing her alleged offender, the mother-of-two said that she “had no money, nowhere to go” as she was from Florida and was hanging out in New York with her then-boyfriend.  

    “We were going from event to event and it was overwhelming,” Dorris explained, noting that “people spend years around people who have abused them, that’s what happens when something traumatic happens, you freeze.”

    According to Trump’s lawyers cited by the outlet, POTUS strongly denied ever harassing Dorris or being inappropriate toward her in any way. The president’s legal team also expressed doubts over the woman’s story citing discrepancy in her account and pointing out to the fact that the former model voluntarily chose to spend time with her purported assaulter days after the incident, which she described as so disturbing.

    The social media crowd was also hesitant about the woman’s account, which they said was really “timely”, bearing in mind the upcoming November poll.

    “They always come out a month or two before the elections...” one person noted on Twitter.

    According to the Guardian, Dorris first shared her allegations in confidence last year but has decided to go public only now, less than two month before the November election, in a bid to become a role model to her teen daughters. The 48-year-old woman also said she was “tired of being quiet” and “sick of him [Trump] getting away with this”.

    Back in October 2016, over a dozen women came forward accusing presidential contender Trump of sexually assaulting them in previous decades, something that was denied by the candidate’s team. Despite a number of allegations, the US president has never been charged with sexual offences.

    Meanwhile, his Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden is also facing similar accusations from his former staffer Tara Reade, who has recently claimed that the ex-senator penetrated her with his fingers without her consent back in 1993 as they worked together at the Capitol. Biden has denied these claims, prompting Reade to file a criminal complaint against him.

    Tags:
    sexual assault, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth takes part in a military initiation training at Elsenborn Belgian army camp in Butgenbach, Belgium September 10, 2020.
    Princess Elizabeth, Next in Line to Belgian Throne, Engages in Military Training
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse