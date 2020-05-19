'Cease and Desist': Non-Profit Owner Told to Stop Making 'False Statements' About Tara Reade

Previously, Lynn Hummer publicly described Tara Reade as a "manipulative" person and a "liar" who allegedly tried to take advantage of the former's not-for-profit.

Lynn Hummer, owner of a non-profit in California called Pregnant Mare Rescue, has received a cease-and-desist letter from attorneys representing Joe Biden's accuser Tara Reade who volunteered in said non-profit from 2014 till 2016, Politico reports.

The letter in question, signed by attorney Douglas Wigdor, demands that Hummer stop making defamatory comments "to the media and online" about Reade, and even alleges that Hummer made false claims about Reade stealing money from her.

"These harassing, intimidating and false statements are unlawful and are clearly intended to tarnish and impugn Ms. Reade’s character and reputation," the letter says as quoted by the media outlet. "Let this letter serve as a final demand for you to cease and desist from engaging in this or similar conduct immediately."

Earlier, Hummer publicly described Reade as a "very clever" and "manipulative person", as well as a "liar"; she also said that Reade allegedly tried to take advantage of the non-profit, charging it for “a costly veterinarian bill that serviced Reade’s personal horse”, as Politico put it.

"I find it very ironic that her attorney is trying to bully witnesses when he is claiming that is what’s happening to her in the Joe Biden case," Hummer's attorney Pat Harris regarding the matter. "The last thing in the world that Tara Reade wants to do is meet Lynn Hummer in the courtroom.

Harris also said that they'll be "more that happy" to provide "actual physical evidence" that would back his client's story, and that Hummer has no intention of backing down.

Former Senate staffer Tara Reade made headlines earlier this year when she filed a criminal complaint against US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, accusing him of sexually assaulting her in 1993 when she was working for him at the Capitol.

The woman claimed that the Democratic candidate pushed her up against the wall in a Senate corridor and penetrated her with his fingers.