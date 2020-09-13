Register
    Roger Stone leaves court in New York, Thursday, March 30, 2017.

    Trump's Ex-Strategist Roger Stone Calls on Trump to Bring In Martial Law if POTUS Loses Election

    US
    by
    The former campaign adviser’s rhetoric come as President Trump vowed to “put down” left-wing protests should it be necessary, stressing he has “enough right and power” to do so.

    Roger Stone, who earlier this year had his 40-month prison sentence for perjury to Congress and witness tampering in the Russia probe reduced on the recommendation of attorney general William Barr, has told conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars online show that Trump should seize power and jail big names including Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as Mark Zuckerberg if he loses to Joe Biden this November.

    Citing widely circulated suspicions of fraud around early voting, absentee balloting and voting by mail, raised by Conservatives over Dems-propagated ways of not-in-person voting, the long-time Republican strategist inferred that Trump should consider invoking the Insurrection Act and arresting the afore-mentioned figures along with Tim Cook of Apple and “anybody else who can be proven to be involved in illegal activity”.

    Trump Administration Officials Meddled With CDC COVID Docs, Report Claims

    Stone took a special aim at the state of Nevada, which hasn’t gone to a Republican candidate since 2004 but is set to become a battlefield state in the upcoming vote:

    “The ballots in Nevada on election night should be seized by federal marshals and taken from the state. They are completely corrupted. No votes should be counted from the state of Nevada if that turns out to be the provable case. Send federal marshals to the Clark county board of elections, Mr President!” Stone vigorously called.

    Trump’s own rhetoric was similar to that of his earlier convicted campaign adviser, whose January 2019 sentence he commuted as “unjust” as it targeted Stone in an illegal "witch hunt that never should have taken place” - a reference to the probe into the alleged Russia-Trump collusion ahead of the 2016 election.

    The Trump team have also consistently charged that “antifa”, or anti-fascist, activists represent a deadly threat to suburban voters that will be there should Biden win, with POTUS having earlier dubbed the anti-fa "a terrorist organisation" as BLM protesters wreaked havoc on US streets, were widely reported to provoke law enforcement etc.

    Speaking about a Daily Beast report about left-wing activist groups planning their vengeance  “if the election ends without a clear outcome or with a Biden win that Trump refuses to recognise”, Stone told Jones the website should be shut down.

    “If the Daily Beast is involved in provably seditious and illegal activities,” he said, “their entire staff can be taken into custody and their office can be shut down. They wanna play war, this is war,” Stone warned.

    The strategist also called for “forming an election day operation using the FBI, federal marshals and Republican state officials across the country to be prepared to file legal objections [to results] and if necessary to physically stand in the way of criminal activity.”

    In tune with Stone’s stance, in an interview broadcast on Saturday night, Trump told Fox News he would eagerly  “put down” any left-wing protests.

    He promised to do so very quickly should such a necessity arise, stressing he is capable enough of doing this:

    “We have the right to do that. We have the power to do that if we want. Look, it’s called insurrection. We just send in and we, we do it very easy. I mean, it’s very easy. I’d rather not do that, because there’s no reason for it, but if we had to, we’d do that and put it down within minutes, within minutes.”

    The mentioned Insurrection Act of 1807, which allows the president to call in federal troops for law enforcement, was widely debated over the summer as the police and the National Guard scrambled to restore law and order across the US shattered by mass BLM protests in the wake of the death of Afro-American George Floyd during his detention by Minneapolis officers.

    In his interview with Fox News, Trump brought up an incident in the city of Portland, Oregon, in which US Marshals shot dead a suspect in the killing of a member of a rightwing group.

    “There has to be retribution when you have crime like this,” Trump said.

    He went on to note that protests akin to those in Portland would prompt “a backlash” from the political right, “the likes of which you haven’t seen in many, many years”.

