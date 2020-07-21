Register
09:32 GMT21 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Trump Commuted Roger Stone Sentence 'to Shut Him Up', Hillary Clinton Claims

    Sputnik screenshot
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107685/46/1076854678_6:0:1594:893_1200x675_80_0_0_7bdc528eb14aceba7cc872bc6cf33a1e.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007211079942287-trump-commuted-roger-stone-sentence-to-shut-him-up-hillary-clinton-claims/

    Earlier this month, President Donald Trump signed the clemency order for Roger Stone, calling the charges against his former campaign adviser "unfair" and noting that the 67-year-old had "already suffered greatly".

    Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has claimed that President Trump's recent move to commute Roger Stone's sentence is allegedly nothing but POTUS’ attempt to keep his former campaign adviser from talking, but about what exactly Clinton failed to clarify.

    In an interview with MSNBC on Monday, she asserted that Trump’s clemency order was made to “basically shut up Roger Stone so that Roger Stone would not spill any more beans about what actually happened and what Donald Trump actually knew”.

    "This is a continuation of the cover-up”, Clinton claimed without elaborating on what Stone could have disclosed to federal prosecutors.  

    The former Secretary of State also accused Russia of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, arguing that Moscow will allegedly so so again during the 3 November vote.

    “It's very clear that Russia succeeded. They believe that they were able to influence the minds and even votes of Americans, so why would they stop? They really want to pursue their agenda of dividing us”, she asserted.

    U.S. soldiers patrol the perimeter of a weapons cache four miles of the US military base in Bagram, Afghanistan (File)
    © AP Photo / Aaron Favila
    General Milley Tells US Congressional Panel No Evidence of Russian Bounties in Afghanistan
    Last year, then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe failed to find sufficient evidence to prove allegations of a conspiracy between the Trump team and Russia to rig the 2016 election.

    During the interview Clinton also dwelled on last month’s New York Times report about alleged Russian bounties to the Taliban in exchange for killing US soldiers in Afghanistan.

    “He [Donald Trump] still as president of the United States has yet to say anything about bounties on American troops”, she noted. The Trump administration has repeatedly dismissed the report, citing the lack of any proof, with POTUS describing “the Russia Bounty story” as “just another made up by fake news tale that is told only to damage me and the Republican Party”.

    Trump Commutes Roger Stone’s Sentence

    Earlier this month, the White House said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had signed an order commuting the "unjust" sentencing of his former campaign adviser Roger Stone who was arrested by the FBI in January 2019.

    “Mr Stone was charged by the same prosecutors from the Mueller investigation tasked with finding evidence of collusion with Russia. Because no such evidence exists, however, they could not charge him for any collusion-related crime. Instead, they charged him for his conduct during their investigation”, the statement pointed out.

    Trump’s move angered Democrats, who accused the president of eschewing the rule of law in order to protect his political ally.

    POTUS responded by saying that Stone had been targeted in an illegal "witch hunt that never should have taken place", referring to the probe into the alleged Russia-Trump collusion ahead of the 2016 election.

    Related:

    Former Trump Aid Roger Stone 'Praying' For Presidential Pardon Amid Fears of Death in Prison
    FBI Discloses Docs on Assange's Alleged Communication With Ex-Trump Campaign Aide Roger Stone
    Ex-Trump Campaign Aide Roger Stone Appeals 40-Month Sentence From Mueller Russia Probe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR
    Sinking Ship Shakeup
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse