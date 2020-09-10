Register
22:25 GMT10 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Naked protesters stage a demonstration to protest the death of Daniel Prude at Rochester's Public Safety Building in Rochester, New York, U.S. September 7, 2020.

    Rochester Demonstrators Stage Half-Naked Sit-Down Protest at City Hall Over Death of Daniel Prude

    © REUTERS / USA TODAY
    US
    Get short URL
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0a/1080423539_0:454:2785:2020_1200x675_80_0_0_83a7ad1d87c85640c5b09e19389ba7d4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009101080423017-rochester-demonstrators-stage-half-naked-sit-down-protest-at-city-hall-over-death-of-daniel-prude-/

    Chaos erupted in Rochester, New York, following the posting of footage showing police violently arresting a man who later died in the hospital. The incident saw the entire management staff of the police force resign after they were linked to the killing.

    Over a dozen semi-naked protesters wearing “spit hoods” sat in protest at the entrance to Rochester’s City Hall on Thursday, following the death of Daniel Prude in police custody.

    Protesters sat in front of the City Hall entrance on Church Street, with mesh coverings, known as “spit hoods,” over their heads, in reference to the way Prude was arrested and later died on 23 March, the Democrat and Chronicle reported.

    ​This comes just hours after hundreds of demonstrators swamped the streets for the eighth night in a row, officials said.

    ​Prude's death has seen widespread public outrage since last week after his family released police body camera footage and written reports that they had acquired through a public records request.

    According to local police, nearly 200 people took part in protests on Wednesday night, marching to the Public Safety Building where they “defeated both layers of barricades". No arrests were made during the night, authorities say.

    ​Prude, a 41-year-old black man, died after being detained by police who reportedly found him running naked in the street. The officers put a hood over his head to prevent him from spitting, and held him down for an estimated 2 minutes, according to reports.

    He died a week later after having his life support removed.

    His brother had phoned 911 to request help with Prude's erratic behavior. He told the officers that his brother had been taken to a hospital for mental health observation earlier that night, but had been released.

    Prude's death was judged a homicide caused by “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint", the medical examiner concluded. The report also cited excited delirium and acute intoxication by phencyclidine (PCP) as other contributing to his death.

    Seven police officers were suspended following the incident. On Tuesday, Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, Deputy Chief Joseph M. Morabito and two other commanders stepped down.

    Two deputy chiefs and a commander ended their tenure in leadership positions, dropping to lower ranks within the force.

    The outgoing chief said his critics were attempting to destroy his "character and integrity".

    Prude's death and the subsequent protests come amid a wave of anti-racist and anti-police-brutality demonstrations breaking across the entire country, increasing with the death of George Floyd, another black male, at the hands of white police officers in Minneapolis.

    Tags:
    protest, Black Lives Matter, New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Futuristic Design of Moscow's New Metro Station by Zaha Hadid Architects
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse