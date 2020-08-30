One Person Shot Dead in Downtown Portland Amid Protests, Reports Say

One person was killed in a shooting incident in the city of Portland, which is hit by mass riots, according to police. It is not clear, however, if the death is linked to the demonstrations. According to reports, the shooting occurred near the corner of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Alder Street.
Person shot in downtown Portland. @_WhatRiot is on the scene. Unknown why at this time. pic.twitter.com/JiVzKBb2Ay— Griffin - Live from Portland (@GriffinMalone6) August 30, 2020
BREAKING: A person was shot in the chest in downtown Portland. Unknown if related to antifa/BLM vs Trump caravan clashes. Unconfirmed if person is dead. pic.twitter.com/hS7im5Umlt— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020
A political rally is caravanning throughout downtown Portland. There have been some instances of violence between demonstrators and counterdemonstrators. Officers have intervened and in some cases made arrests.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 30, 2020
