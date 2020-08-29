Register
02:54 GMT29 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Jan. 17, 2017, file photo, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler speaks during a press conference in Portland, Ore. A Portland man is suing the city and Wheeler, claiming the mayor's office has improperly kept secret records about a homeless shelter project.

    Portland Mayor Slams Trump's ‘Politics of Division, Demagoguery’, Rejects Federal Aid Amid Riots

    © AP Photo / Don Ryan
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    143
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/12/1079920980_0:0:2802:1577_1200x675_80_0_0_a00b73102205b5ffa0f3ffff2fa6d1ce.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008291080310086-portland-mayor-slams-trumps-politics-of-division-demagoguery-rejects-federal-aid-amid-riots/

    Earlier in the day, US Attorney General William Barr accused authorities in Portland, Oregon of encouraging “violence through action and inaction,” through impeding and neutering local police, and refusing “to pursue charges against the rioters” amid ongoing anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests in the city.

    The mayor of Oregon’s city of Portland, Ted Wheeler, on Friday blasted US President Donald Trump’s “politics of division and demagoguery” and rejected the president’s offer to send federal law enforcement personnel to quell ongoing anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests, which have turned in many incidents into riots and violence between demonstrators and police.

    In a Friday letter to Trump, Wheeler said that the city would reject the president's offer of sending federal agents because city residents now understand that the POTUS has a “reckless disregard for human life” and that “images of violence or vandalism are your only ticket” to reelection in the 3 November presidential vote.

    “Yet again, you said you offered to aid Portland by sending in federal law enforcement to our city. On behalf of the City of Portland: No thanks,” Wheeler told Trump. “We don't need your politics of division and demagoguery. Portlanders are onto you. We have already seen your reckless disregard for human life in your bumbling response to the COVID pandemic. And we know you've reached the conclusion that images of violence or vandalism are your only ticket to reelection.”

    In the past weeks, Trump sent federal law enforcement personnel to Portland following attacks on a federal courthouse, but, following widespread outcry, the forces were later pulled out of the city and the job was handed back to local police. As the protests have continued to include some incidents of violence following the withdrawal of federal agents, the president on Friday renewed the offer to send them in again.

    “When you sent the Feds to Portland last month, you made the situation far worse. Your offer to repeat that disaster is a cynical attempt to stoke fear and distract us from the real work of our city,” the mayor wrote. “In Portland, we are focused on coming together as a community to solve the serious challenges we face due to systemic racism, a global pandemic and an economic recession. Stay away, please.”

    Earlier on Friday, commenting on a US court of appeals decision to block an injunction entered by a federal district court in Portland regarding attacks by rioters on the city's federal courthouse, US Attorney General William Barr declared that Portland leadership had “neutered the ability of the police department” to deal with rioting in the city.

    “The Portland city government has the ability to stop this. Instead, the city government has abetted the violence through action and inaction, neutered the ability of the police department to deal with the mobs, impeded the ability of police to coordinate with federal law enforcement, and refused to pursue charges against the rioters,” Barr said in a statement.

    The Democratic mayor responded that demonstrators in Portland “have peacefully protested” and marched for “the noble cause” of achieving racial, economic and environmental justice, pointing out that those behind incidents of looting, arson, or vandalism “will be apprehended and prosecuted under the law”.

    “There is no place for looting, arson, or vandalism in our city. There is no room here for racist violence or those who wish to bring their ideology of hate into our community. Those who commit criminal acts will be apprehended and prosecuted under the law,” Wheeler said.

    Protests in Portland were triggered, in part, by the 25 May killing of African-American man George Floyd by white police officers in Minneapolis. The incident ignited nationwide protests across the United States, as well as in many major urban centers around the globe.

    Related:

    Opposing Groups Engage in Skirmishes in Portland - Police
    Gathering Near Portland Police Association Offices Turns Into Riot
    Watch Protesters Set Portland Police Building on Fire, Prompting Declaration of Riot, Arrests
    Trump Vows Further Action in Portland if Local, State Officials Do Not End Violence
    Trump Threatens to Use ‘Strong Offensive Force’ in Portland If 'Absolute Anarchists' Don’t Clear Out
    Tags:
    protests, Oregon, Portland, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 22-28 August
    This Week in Pictures: 22-28 August
    GOP Blinders
    Dead on Arrival
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse