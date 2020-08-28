Register
07:07 GMT28 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Barack Obama awarding Medal of Honor to Ty Carter

    US War Hero Reveals Why 'He Wasn't Thinking of Bullets' During 2009 Battle With Afghan Taliban

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080299354_0:13:1280:733_1200x675_80_0_0_4a067776cbee31e1eafbb21dc60c5766.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008281080299500-us-war-hero-reveals-why-he-wasnt-thinking-of-bullets-during-2009-battle-with-afghan-taliban/

    In 2013, Ty Carter was awarded the Medal of Honor by then-US President Barack Obama for bravery in a 2009 battle in Afghanistan, where 52 American soldiers fought almost 400 Taliban* militants.

    In an interview with the new lifestyle website Mr Feelgood, Medal of Honor-winning US soldier Ty Carter focused on how he managed to survive a 2009 deadly fight with the Taliban in Afghanistan and tried to save his comrade-in-arms during that skirmish.  

    On 3 October 2009, almost 400 Taliban militants attacked US Army Combat Outpost (COP) Keating in Afghanistan's Kamdesh Valley, where just 52 American troops were stationed.

    Armed only with an M4 carbine rifle, Carter fought back, helping 4th Infantry Division soldiers prevent the base from being totally overrun by the Taliban during what is now known as the Battle of Kamdesh.

    Medal of Honor recipient and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ty M. Carter, center, and his wife, Shannon, receive a plaque during a ceremony in his honor at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Aug. 27, 2013. Carter was awarded the Medal of Honor Aug. 26, 2013, for actions during the Battle of Kamdesh at Combat Outpost Keating, Nuristan province, Afghanistan, Oct. 3, 2009. Carter was a cavalry scout with Bravo Troop, 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division at the time of the battle
    © CC0
    Medal of Honor recipient and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ty M. Carter, center, and his wife, Shannon, receive a plaque during a ceremony in his honor at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Aug. 27, 2013. Carter was awarded the Medal of Honor Aug. 26, 2013, for actions during the Battle of Kamdesh at Combat Outpost Keating, Nuristan province, Afghanistan, Oct. 3, 2009. Carter was a cavalry scout with Bravo Troop, 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division at the time of the battle

    The 40-year-old told Mr Feelgood that when he and several other US soldiers were inside a Humvee amid gun and grenade fire, his thoughts flew to his family in California before he took a decision to leave the vehicle. 

    "I had a four-year-old daughter. And my brother Seth was shot dead at a party in 2000. So when we were in that Humvee and I looked out there, I saw my brother or my daughter and I felt that I needed to get out there. I knew I could help, and I knew I would", Carter said.

    He then explained what was behind his drive to save fellow infantryman Specialist Stephan Mace, who received first aid from Carter and was then airlifted to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds.

    "Stephan Mace and I were not friends. But just because I don't get along great with somebody doesn't mean I don't care about them or value their life. […] He was wearing the uniform so was part of my family, so I will do what I need to do. […] As I was running out there I wasn't thinking about the bullets that were hitting all around or the explosions. All I was thinking was that I need to help this person", Carter pointed out.

    He said the fact that he survived "but Mace didn't" was one of the reasons Carter had severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), something that the former soldier said he first refused to accept.

    "When you are going through severe post-traumatic stress you don't actually notice it. It's a complete mental changer — you just know you're not feeling quite right, or a little off. But the people around you notice. […] My superiors ordered me to go or they were going to take my rank. I was very resistant at first — I was escorted the first time I went to counselling", the war hero emphasised. 

    Carter also said that when he was offered "a little cameo" in the film The Outpost, about the Battle of Kamdesh and was released on demand last month, he perceived it as a chance to help him overcome his PTSD.

    "So every time I am feeling stressed or anxious, I grab a good whiskey and I watch the episode of the Netflix show about my story. The emotions come back sometimes, sometimes they don't, but then it relaxes me", the father-of-three said.

    Carter was decorated with the Medal of Honor by Barack Obama in an award ceremony in 2013, when the then-US president specifically praised "the tough warrior's" courage and strength he showed during the Battle of Kamdesh.

    *Taliban, a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries

    Related:

    US Defence Department Identifies 2 US Military Personnel Killed in Afghanistan
    US Military Reportedly Recovers Remains From Its Afghanistan Plane Crash
    US Military Confirms Two Service Members Killed, Six Injured in Firefight in Afghanistan on Saturday
    Tags:
    interview, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), battle, Taliban, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    GOP Blinders
    Dead on Arrival
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse