Three People Shot, One Fatally, in Gun Battle on Streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Reports Say

Three people were shot and one was killed during the night in the Kerosha protests, the New York Times reported, citing law enforcement authorities.
🚨🚨🚨: Multiple gunshots are fired after people chased a guy with a rifle. Rifle dude tripped and fell. He fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him. pic.twitter.com/BfV244MMnc— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020
According to the CNN broadcaster, the riots unfolded at around 10.00 p.m. Tuesday (03:00 GMT Wednesday), two hours after the curfew came into force.
Police warned protesters near the Kenosha County Courthouse that they were taking part in an "unlawful assembly," the media outlet noted. Then the officers fired tear gas into the crowd.
Blake was shot in the back by police at close range on Sunday, while he was reportedly trying to break up a fight between two women. The eyewitnesses heard at least seven gunshots. The man was reportedly paralyzed from the waist down. The incident triggered a new wave of protests against police brutality and racial discrimination. On Monday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers authorized the deployment of National Guard troops to Kenosha and declared a city-wide curfew.
