New Tell-All to Share Melania’s ‘Disparaging’ Remarks About Donald Trump and His Children

The First Lady is yet to comment on the existence of recordings in which she allegedly speaks badly of her husband. The recording was reportedly made by her former close friend and will be transcribed in her upcoming book.

There is a tape of Melania Trump making “disparaging remarks” about Donald Trump and his adult children, according to journalist Yashar Ali.

He reports that the recording was made by her former confidante Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

Wolkoff, a former senior adviser to the first lady, reportedly plans to disclose the First Lady’s comments in her book titled Melania and Me, which is due out on 1 September.

Ali notes it’s unclear what exactly Melania said about her husband, but two sources familiar with the contents of the memoir told him that it includes “harsh” comments about Ivanka Trump. The first couple have one child together, Barron Trump, 14.

In the upcoming book, Wolkoff plans to lift the curtain on her 15-year-long friendship with Melania and the first lady’s life in the White House.

Wolkoff, an event planner, helped organise President Trump’s $107-million inauguration in 2017. She departed the White House in February 2018, after it emerged that her fund received $26 million from Trump’s inaugural committee.

The book comes hot on the heels of two other Trumpworld tell-alls: one by his former national security adviser John Bolton and another by his niece Mary Trump. Both books were highly critical of Donald Trump and faced legal threats from the White House.

Over the weekend, The Washington Post broke that Mary Trump had recorded the president’s older sister, Maryanne, criticising him as a “cruel” man who has “no principles”.