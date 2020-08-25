Gathering Near Portland Police Association Offices Turns Into Riot

Protests against racial injustice in Portland, Oregon have led to an arson attack; local police are calling the event a riot.
To those on North Lombard St and Campbell Avenue, people have lit a fire at the building. This is now a RIOT. Leave the area now to the WEST. (continued)— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 25, 2020
Earlier, violent protesters in Portland battled law enforcement resulting in 23 arrests, the city Police Bureau said in a press release.
A crowd of about 200 wearing helmets and gas masks, carrying shields and wearing all black clothing began a series of running battles with police shortly before 10:00 p.m. Sunday, the release said.
Officers used “CS gas” and unspecified “crowd control munitions” shortly before midnight and finally disbursed the protesters shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Monday.
Protests against police brutality and racism have erupted in Portland and other US cities after the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody on 25 May. The Portland protests have since evolved into a nightly battle against the federal forces that President Donald Trump deployed to the city despite the objections of state and local officials.
