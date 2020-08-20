Ex-Trump Adviser Steve Bannon Arrested, Charged With Fraud Over 'Build the Wall' Campaign

The former strategist for the US president, Steve Bannon, has been arrested in connection with his participation in a fundraiser for a private Mexico border wall project. He and three other individuals, US Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato, and Acting Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration Timothy Shea, have been charged by the US Justice Department with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
The department insists that the "We Build The Wall" crowdfunding campaign, which seeks to raise money to build a wall on the US border with Mexico akin to the one being pursued by President Donald Trump, was a major scam that defrauded hundreds of thousands of people. According to the DoJ’s statement, the four used the $25 million raised for the cause in a manner that was "inconsistent with public representations".
