08:10 GMT20 August 2020
    U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 19, 2020

    Trump Mulled Swapping 'Dirty' Puerto Rico for Greenland in 2018, Ex-DHS Boss Claims

    US
    by
    Last month, former US Homeland Security official Elaine Duke claimed that in 2018, President Trump had suggested selling Puerto Rico as one of the options to respond to the devastating Hurricane Maria that hit the American territory.

    Miles Taylor, former chief of staff at the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), told MSNBC on Wednesday that President Donald Trump wanted to sell Puerto Rico in 2018.

    "He actually said he wanted to see if we could sell Puerto Rico, could we swap Puerto Rico for Greenland because, in his words, Puerto Rico was 'dirty' and 'the people were poor'", Taylor said.

    The ex-DHS boss argued that POTUS made the comments ahead of a 2018 trip to Puerto Rico for hurricane relief.

    Taylor said that he did not take Trump's remarks as a joke at the time, adding, "these are Americans; we don't talk about our fellow Americans that way".

    "And the fact that the president of the United States wanted to take a US territory of Americans and swap it for a foreign country is beyond galling", the former official pointed out.

    He also asserted that Trump "expressed deep animus towards the Puerto Rican people behind the scenes", saying that POTUS "should be standing by them, not trying to sell them off to a foreign country".

    Taylor resigned as DHS chief in 2019 and earlier this week, he moved to support former Vice President and current Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden. Trump, for his part, has not commented on Taylor's remarks yet, earlier tweeting that he "has never heard" of Taylor.

    The former DHS head's MSNBC interview comes after ex-DHS official Elaine Duke told The New York Times in mid-July that in 2018, Trump considered selling Puerto Rico as one of the options to grapple with Hurricane Maria that pounded the US territory at the time.

    "The president's initial ideas were more of as a businessman, you know. Can we outsource the electricity? Can we sell the island? You know, or divest of that asset?”, Duke claimed.

    She added that the idea of selling Puerto Rico was never seriously taken into consideration or discussed after it was raised by Trump.

    In this Aug. 16, 2019, photo, New York University student researchers sit on a rock overlooking the Helheim glacier in Greenland.
    Denmark Puts Greenland at Top of Its Security Concerns Following US Bid to Buy Arctic Island
    Last year, the US president grabbed international headlines after The New York Times cited an unnamed former White House official as saying that POTUS once joked that his country could trade Puerto Rico for Greenland.

    This followed The Wall Street Journal breaking the news of Trump's interest in buying Greenland, which caused flak from Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen who rejected the idea as "absurd".

    Tags:
    people, Donald Trump, Greenland, Puerto Rico, United States
