US House to Vote Saturday on $25 Billion to Boost Postal Service Before Election, Pelosi Says

"We will deliver for America by voting on Saturday hopefully in a bipartisan way on Chairwoman [Carolyn] Maloney’s ‘Delivering for America Act’, providing $25 billion in support of the Postal Service as the USPS Board of Governors recommended, 100 percent appointed by [President Donald] Trump", Pelosi said.
The House Speaker added that she issued the statement after speaking to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about his alleged pause in operational changes that are delaying the mail and threatening to disenfranchise voters.
"The Postmaster General’s alleged pause is wholly insufficient and does not reverse damage already wreaked. The Postmaster General frankly admitted that he had no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes, and other key mail infrastructure that have been removed and that plans for adequate overtime, which is critical for the timely delivery of mail, are not in the works", Pelosi said.
She claimed that those changes directly jeopardized the November US election and disproportionately threatened to disenfranchise voters in communities of color.
The US administration and congressional Democrats have disagreed over the issue of mail-in ballots in the upcoming presidential election.
Donald Trump has said that mail-in ballots pose a risk of widespread fraud in the upcoming election, citing the botched New York congressional primary race as an example. He added that the planned reform was to boost the efficiency of the Postal Service and save billions of dollars. Trump’s opponents say they believe the changes are delaying the mail and threatening to disenfranchise voters.
All comments
Show new comments (0)