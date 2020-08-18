US Postal Service Suspends Reform Plans Amid Election Uproar, Postmaster General Says

“To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded,” DeJoy said in a statement.
On Monday, the Chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Carolyn Maloney, said that US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will testify before the Committee on 24 August.
She added that the American public does not want delays in the performance of the postal service business, including mail-in ballots.
The Trump administration and congressional Democrats have been at loggerheads over the issue of mail-in ballots in the upcoming presidential election, that will proceed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
President Trump has claimed that mail-in ballots pose a risk of fraud in the upcoming election, citing a botched New York congressional primary race as an example, while Democrats say that the President is willing to destroy the 49-year-old agency to get his way.
