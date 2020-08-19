Register
09:22 GMT19 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    DNC staff change the set as Milwaukee native and Convention Secretary Jason Rae walks off stage at the Wisconsin Center on the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 18, 2020

    Top Moments and Highlights From Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention

    © REUTERS / Gabriela Bhaskar/Pool
    US
    Get short URL
    0 13
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/13/1080213546_0:243:2882:1863_1200x675_80_0_0_b782002bf1e40d2591a62a83fc3e3e0c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008191080213441-top-moments-and-highlights-from-day-2-of-the-democratic-national-convention/

    The second night of the virtual gathering officially handed the Democratic presidential nomination to Joe Biden and tried to pitch his candidacy as a show of cross-generation accord.

    The Democratic National convention – the most unusual such convention in almost two centuries – is half-way through, with a two-hour broadcast wrapping up Tuesday night.

    Here’s what happened on Day 2.

    Biden Gets the Nomination

    The centrepiece of yesterday’s online spectacle was a roll call vote to officially nominate Joe Biden for president.

    A series of back-to-back videos showed delegates cast their votes for the former vice president from their home states and territories.

    It ended with delegates from Biden's home state of Delaware finally handing him the nomination he has sought since first running for president in 1988.

    A jubilant Biden gave a 10-second acceptance speech to the tune of "Celebration" by Kool & The Gang, standing alongside his wife Jill.

    "Thank you very, very much from the bottom of my heart", he said. "It means the world to me and my family, and I'll see you on Thursday". Biden is scheduled give a keynote speech on the last night of the event.

    Rising Stars

    Day 2, under the theme of "Leadership Matters", attempted to present the party leadership under a President Biden as a coalition of generations.

    The broadcast highlighted 17 (relatively) young politicians billed as the "rising stars" of the Democratic Party, from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 30-year-old freshman New York Rep., to Stacey Abrams, the 46-year-old former Georgia gubernatorial candidate.

    Ocasio-Cortez, whose pre-taped speech was aired before the roll call, notably did not say a word about Joe Biden and seconded the nomination of fellow "progressive", Senator Bernie Sanders.

    "If you were confused, no worries!", she tweeted after her 1-minute address. "Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold. I was asked to 2nd the nom for Sen. Sanders for roll call. I extend my deepest congratulations to Joe Biden – let’s go win in November".

    Party Elders

    Appeals to young voters might be Joe Biden's weak spot, but, it must be owned, he has a much stronger bond with the establishment.

    Former presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter were among the highest-profile speakers on Tuesday night, alongside Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

    The notoriously verbose Clinton, who took 48 minutes to make the case for Barack Obama in 2012, was given just five minutes this time.

    He fired a broadside at Donald Trump, saying the incumbent "defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media".

    "Denying, distracting, and demeaning works great if you're trying to entertain and inflame. But in a real crisis, it collapses like a house of cards", he added, criticising Donald Trump's track record on the coronavirus pandemic.

    In what became the 11th convention speech for Clinton was the first appearance at a party convention in eight years for Jimmy Carter.

    The 95-year-old ex-president and his wife, Rosalynn, avoided chastising Trump and chose to focus on Biden's abilities as a leader and a parent.

    "Joe knows well, too well, the sorrows and struggles of being a family caregiver, from Joe's time as a young widower thrust into single parenthood with a demanding job to he and Jill caring for their own parents and their son Beau at the end of their lives", said the former first lady. "He knows caregiving is hard even on the good days".

    Chuck Schumer, perhaps not the most rousing speaker in town, spoke live against the backdrop of a blurry Statue of Liberty. Nothing of note differing from his common diatribes against Donald Trump.

    ​John Kerry, who was secretary of state during Obama’s second term, claimed that Trump "doesn’t know how to defend the troops" and his foreign policy is a "blooper reel".

    Never Trumpers

    Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, the man who famously lied to justify George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq, was among several Republicans to endorse Biden at the convention.

    "I support Joe Biden for the presidency of the United States because those values still define him, and we need to restore those values to the White House", said Powell. It wasn't exactly clear from his speech whether those values included integrity.

    Cindy McCain, the widow of 2008 Republican presidential nominee John McCain, narrated a video documenting her husband's 30-year-long friendship with Biden.

    Common Folks

    Apart from big names from both sides of the aisle, this year's convention features short stories by Americans from all walks of life.

    Tuesday night followed the story of Ady Barkan, a 36-year-old activist diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease and his push for a healthcare reform that which includes Medicare for All (part of Biden's platform too).

    Another notable moment was the message of Jacquelyn Brittany, the security guard who blurted "I love you" to Biden in a video that went viral last year.

    Would-be First Lady

    Jill Biden capped the night with a 10-minute keynote address from her former classroom, which centered around her husband’s personal losses, family, and education.

    "How do you make a broken family whole? The same way you make a nation whole. With love and understanding and with small acts of compassion. With bravery. With unwavering faith", said the educator, recalling how she met her future husband shortly after his first wife and baby daughter died in a car crash in 1972.

    Jill also stated that her husband's faith is "unshakable", deflecting the Evangelical favourite Donald Trump's claim that Biden is "against God".

    Tags:
    US Election 2020, Jimmy Carter, Jill Biden, election, Democratic National Convention, Chuck Schumer, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    When the Water Turns Black: World's Biggest Oil Spills
    Running the Numbers
    Running the Numbers
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse