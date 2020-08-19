Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Snubs Biden During Speech in Support of Bernie Sanders

During her speech, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ignored presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and expressed her support for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.
“I hereby second the nomination for Senator Bernard Sanders of Vermont for President of the United States of America”, the New York Congresswoman said at the end of her address.
AOC said she sought to organize the “mass people’s movement dedicated to addressing the wounds of racial injustice, colonization, misogyny, and homophobia”.
"I want to thank everyone towards a better, more just future for our country and our world”, she added.
In April, Ocasio-Cortez supported Joe Biden after Bernie Sanders withdrew from the presidential campaign.
"I think it’s really important that we rally behind our Democratic nominee in November”, she said while speaking on “The View” talk show.
