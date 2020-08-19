US Police Increase Security Patrols Around Russia's Consulate General in New York

"US law enforcement partners in New York have increased security patrols around the location of the diplomatic facility affected by this incident", the official said.
The Consulate General earlier said an unknown man had been throwing stones at cars and the building of the Russian diplomatic mission from 10-16 August.
"There is no information on the citizenship of the person. He shouted threats at the Consulate General's employees and visitors in English. He threatened with murder", a consulate employee said.
The police detained the violator on the first day, and then released him, and he continued to throw rocks, the consulate added.
"The Consulate General is concerned that sufficient measures have not been taken to protect us from such violations by the same person", the employee said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)