Unknown Man Threw Stones at Russian Consulate in New York, Threatened Staff

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - An unknown white man on August 10-16 threw stones at the Russian consulate in New York and the diplomatic mission's cars, and threatened diplomats with murder, the consulate general told Sputnik.

“It started on August 10. An unknown man started throwing stones at cars on the official parking lot of our consulate. And almost every day these incidents were repeated, literally every day until yesterday [August 16]. Damage to vehicles was registered, damage was inflicted upon the gate," a diplomat from the consulate said.

"There is no information on the citizenship of the person. He shouted threats to the consulate general's employees and visitors in English. He threatened with murder," the diplomat said.

The police detained the man, but then released him and he continued his actions, the diplomatic mission said.

"The police, when they were called on August 10, detained him, but after some time he was again at large after he was arrested, it is unknown how, and continued to throw stones," the diplomat said.

"The consulate general is concerned that sufficient measures have not been taken to protect us from such violations by the same person," the diplomat said.

"We hope that local law enforcement agencies will take sufficient required measures to ensure our security, as it is written in the relevant international treaties," he said.