Register
03:45 GMT13 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris are seen at the stage during a campaign event, their first joint appearance since Biden named Harris as his running mate, at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 12, 2020

    'Who We Aspire to Be': Biden, Harris Hold First Campaign Event as Running Mates

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe

    US Democratic presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden named California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, touting her as "smart, tough, and ready to lead". The Biden-Harris ticket will contest Trump-Pence on 3 November.

    The presumptive US presidential candidate from the Democratic party, Joe Biden, and his newly-picked running mate, Kamala Harris, held their first joint campaign event on Wednesday, which was streamed online but restricted in the real world to a handful of attendees due to the coronavirus pandemic, with social distancing between the candidates.

    The event marked their first appearance together, after Biden announced Harris as his running mate, marking her as the first Black woman to be named a US vice presidential candidate for a major political party.

    Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris take the stage at a campaign event, their first joint appearance since Biden named Harris as his running mate, at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 12, 2020.
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris take the stage at a campaign event, their first joint appearance since Biden named Harris as his running mate, at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 12, 2020.

    The two exchanged compliments with each other without elaborating on policy, primarily stressing how they contrast with incumbent President Donald Trump. They also restated their commitment to win against Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

    “We need more than a victory on 3 November. We need a mandate that proves that the past few years do not represent who we are or who we aspire to be. Joe likes to say that character is on the ballot. And it’s true", Harris said during her speech.

    Harris added that "we don’t have to accept the failed government of Donald Trump and Mike Pence", and referred to election day as a "chance to choose a better future for our country".

    Biden praised his vice presidential candidate as "smart" and "tough", adding that "her story is America's story", referring to her parent's immigrant roots. He also revealed that his decision was impacted by his now-deceased son Beau's friendship with Harris. His running mate then honored Beau Biden as "the guy who inspired people to be a better version of themselves". 

    "And when I asked him 'where'd you get that?' He'd always talk about his dad", Harris said.

    Biden took shots at Trump, who earlier had described Harris as "nasty" and "mean". The former vice president vowed to stand up for his running mate, taking a dig at Trump by asking: "Is anyone surprised Trump has a problem with a strong woman?"

    Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff leave after a campaign event, at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 12, 2020
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff leave after a campaign event, at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 12, 2020

    The two Democratic candidates did not waste time in addressing Trump's "attacks", with Harris lashing out at POTUS, detailing the Republican president as "the reason" for the pandemic spanning the United States.

    "He inherited the longest economic expansion in history from Barack Obama and Joe Biden — and then, like everything else he inherited, he ran it straight into the ground," she said.

    Biden referred to working families, implying that they "need someone on their side, because they certainly don’t have anyone on their side with this president".

    "If you’re worried about whether you’ll have a job, worried about the poisons in the air you breathe and water you drink, worried about your civil rights or even your basic dignity being under attack—Kamala Harris has had your back. Now, we have to have hers", Biden said.

    Candidate Biden addressed the black community, recalling that "white supremacists descended on Charlottesville with torches in hand and hate in their hearts" and pointed out that Trump referred to the chanting racists as "very fine people" a reference to Trump's comments on the Unite the Right rally, in which he suggested that, among the participants there were "very bad people" and "very fine people".

    Appealing to "black and brown girls", Biden noted that they might now have woken up "potentially seeing themselves in a new way".

    "This morning, little girls woke up across this nation — especially Black and Brown girls who so often may feel overlooked and undervalued in our society — potentially seeing themselves in a new way: As the stuff of Presidents and Vice Presidents", he said.
    Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

    Trump later spoke to the press at the White House, shortly after the first Biden-Harris campaign event, stating that he only watched "moments" of them speaking and lashing out at Harris for "insulting" Biden during the Democratic primaries. Trump mentioned that Harris believed Tara Reade's accusation of sexual assault against Biden, adding, "now she is running to be vice president, saying how wonderful he is".

    "There was nobody more insulting to Biden than she was," suggested Trump, adding, "she said far worse things about Biden than I ever did - and now she's running as vice president".

    With 83 days before the election, tensions are heating up between the presumptive candidates, who are yet to be officially announced during the national conventions of both parties scheduled for the middle of August. On 29 September, the first presidential debate will be held, followed by a debate between the two vice presidential candidates on 7 October and two final presidential debates in late October.

    The two sharply-opposed camps will clash in the final electoral battle for the Oval Office on 3 November, with Trump running for reelection on the Republican party ticket with his vice president, Mike Pence.

    Related:

    Kamala Harris: How Have Media and Netizens Reacted to Joe Biden’s Choice of Running Mate?
    'I'm So Ready': Kamala Harris Shows Moment Biden Asked Her to Be His Vice President
    Rebuking Attacks on Running Mate, Biden Says ‘Whining is What Donald Trump Does Best’
    Tags:
    US Election 2020, Mike Pence, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Introvert's Dream: Most Isolated Houses Across the Globe
    Introvert's Dream: Most Isolated Houses Across the Globe
    History Schmistory
    History Schmistory
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse