Rebuking Attacks on Running Mate, Biden Says ‘Whining is What Donald Trump Does Best’

"Donald Trump has already started his attacks, calling Kamala 'nasty,' whining about how she is 'mean' to his appointees. It's no surprise because whining is what Donald Trump does best," Biden said during the event.
"Kamala Harris has had your back and now we have to have her back," Biden said.
"You all knew it was coming … you could have set you watches to it," Biden added, referring to Trump's attacks of Harris.
Harris also noted during the event that her experience as a prosecutor tells her that "the case against Donald Trump and Mike Pence is open and shut."
Trump "inherited the longest economic expansion in history from Barack Obama and Joe Biden. And then, like everything else he inherited, he ran it straight into the ground," Harris added.
Biden on Tuesday announced that he has chosen Harris as his 2020 running mate. If Biden is elected, Harris would become the first Black and female vice president.
Harris, the daughter of immigrants, has been very vocal on racial justice issues, as well as matters like corruption, women's rights and election interference.
All comments
Show new comments (0)