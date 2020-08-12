Register
19:25 GMT12 August 2020
    Former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris take the stage before the start of the second night of the second U.S. 2020 presidential Democratic candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., July 31, 2019.

    Kamala Harris: How Have Media and Netizens Reacted to Joe Biden’s Choice of Running Mate?

    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
    US
    The daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father, Harris started her political career in California, where she worked in the San Francisco District Attorney's Office. In all, she served 25 years as a prosecutor. This year, she ran for president and had a good start, but then dropped out of the race, citing a lack of funds.

    Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced on 11 August that he had chosen Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate in the upcoming presidential election, which Biden branded "a battle for the soul of this nation" and noted that the Californian lawmaker understands this. He also lauded her for taking on the big banks together with his late son Beau, as well as protecting women and children. The announcement received mixed reactions from the media and netizens.

    Al Jazeera called Biden’s choice "unprecedented", while USA Today noted that black and South Asian-American women approved of the pick. The US mainstream media praised Harris and drew attention to the fact that her nomination angered conservatives. The New York Times called her the "future" representing an evolving America, while The Washington Post said that Trump’s supporters called Harris radical. Some mainstream media also recalled that Trump has attacked Harris. In particular, NBC wrote that the president said the senator had been disrespectful to Biden and called her "nasty".

    Many social media users contended that Biden only chose Harris because of her ethnic background and noted that there were far more worthy candidates.

    ​Others drew attention to the fact that Harris harshly scolded Biden during a presidential debate on his race record and said she believed the women who had accused the prominent Democrat of inappropriate touching.

    ​Some netizens bluntly accused Harris of being a sell-out

    ​Others recalled controversial statements that the California senator had made in the past.

    ​Still others jokingly said they were happy with Biden’s choice, because actress Maya Rudolph would again appear on Saturday Night Live, where she portrayed Harris.

