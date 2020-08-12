Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions during a briefing on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 11, 2020

    'You'll Have to Learn to Speak Chinese': Trump Forecasts Grim Future for US if Biden Wins Presidency

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    The latest attack by the president fits with his previous statements in which he alleged that if Biden is elected it would be a "gift" for China, while citing his own achievements in pressuring Beijing.

    US President Donald Trump has once again cast doubt about whether his Democratic rival in the upcoming November election will be a capable negotiator when it comes to China and gone as far as to suggest that the US will be overrun by the Asian country if Biden makes it into the Oval Office.

    "China will own the United States if this election is lost by Donald Trump. If I don't win the election, China will own the United States. You're going to have to learn to speak Chinese, you want to know the truth", Trump said in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt.

    Trump went on to stress his own achievements in opposing China, saying they had their worst years with him in the White House because he unleashed numerous tariffs on their economy and argued that the US profited greatly from his policy towards Beijing. The president also noted that he even had a "better than good" relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the coronavirus pandemic emerged, which Trump blames solely on the Asian country and calls it the "China plague" despite Beijing denying responsibility for the disease spreading around the world.

    This is not the first time the US president has attacked Biden over his alleged inability to stand up to China. During a 15 July speech that was supposed to be devoted to China and its adoption of the national security law in Hong Kong, Trump went off topic, going on the offensive against the Democratic candidate instead. He slammed the latter's actions while US vice president along with President Barack Obama, saying they enabled Beijing to profit from the United States in several spheres.

    "Joe Biden and President Obama freely allowed China to pillage our factories, plunder our communities, and steal our most precious secrets", he said.
    In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden's son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine's president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020.
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Records Reveal Hunter Biden Still Holds Key Post in Chinese Firm Despite Pledge to Leave It

    POTUS has also gone after Biden's son Hunter in the past, bringing up the fact that he owns a stake in the Chinese Investment Fund Management company BHR Partners and that the presumptive Democratic nominee promised his family members wouldn't be linked to foreign businesses should he be elected president. Despite making a pledge in 2019 to cut ties with the Chinese company, Hunter Biden remained on the list of its key personnel as of 15 April 2020.

    Tags:
    US Election 2020, US, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
