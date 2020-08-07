US Intelligence Says Russia Using 'Range of Measures' to Attack Biden

Russia, China and Iran may be interfering in the 2020 US presidential campaign, with Russia specifically using a 'range of measures' to target presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden, National Counterintelligence and Security Center director Bill Evanina announced Friday.
"Many foreign actors have a preference for who wins the elections, which they express through a range of overt and private statements; covert influence efforts are rarer," Evanina said in a statement published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
"We assess that Russia is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former Vice President Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia 'establishment'," Evanina noted, without offering any specific instances of these alleged 'measures'.
China, meanwhile, wants President Donald Trump to lose the upcoming November election, according to the official. "we assess that China prefers that President Trump -whom Beijing sees as unpredictable - does not win reelection. China has been expanding its influence efforts ahead of November 2020 to shape the policy environment in the United States, pressure political figures it views as opposed to China's interest, and deflect and counter criticism of China," Evanina said.
