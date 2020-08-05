Facebook Removes Video Post From Trump Over COVID-19 Misinformation

Facebook has issued a statement confirming that "harmful COVID misinformation" was the reason a video has been removed from US President Donald Trump's personal page.

"This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation," Andy Stone, a Facebook policy spokesperson, said in a statement obtained by NBC News on Wednesday.

According to the outlet, the now-removed video featured a Fox News interview clip in which the US president claimed that children are "almost immune" to the novel coronavirus - a statement the US president has uttered on more than one occasion.

The footage used in the Facebook video first premiered during a Wednesday broadcast of Fox and Friends.

“If you look at children, children are almost — I would almost say definitely — but almost immune from this disease," Trump claimed. "So few — they’ve gotten stronger. Hard to believe. I don’t know how you feel about it, but they have much stronger immune systems than we do, somehow, for this. And they don’t have a problem. They just don’t have a problem."

A link to the post in question now returns the message: "This Content Isn't Available Right Now."

Trump made similar statements about COVID-19 and children during his daily press conference on Wednesday.

“When you look at children, they’re able to throw it off easily...they may get it but it doesn’t have much of an impact on them," he claimed.

The US president's statements come amid his push to reopen schools for the fall semester. This drive to get children physically back into schools has many worried about spread of COVID-19.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "the more people children interact with, and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread."