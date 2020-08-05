Biden Will Not Attend Democratic Party Convention Over COVID-19 Concerns, DNC Chair Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Vice President Joe Biden will not attend the Democratic Party convention in Milwaukee later this month to accept his party's presidential nomination in person because of concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic, Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Tom Perez said in a statement on Wednesday.

"From the very beginning of this pandemic, we put the health and safety of the American people first", Perez said.

"We followed the science, listened to doctors and public health experts ... That's the kind of steady and responsible leadership America deserves. And that's the leadership Joe Biden will bring to the White House", he added.

The Democratic Party convention is scheduled to be held during the week of 17 August to 20 August in the key state of Wisconsin. Unlike past nominating conventions featuring balloons, confetti and thousands party faithful featured on television, the August event headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will be largely held online due to the novel coronavirus crisis.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer will serve as honorary co-chairs with Congressman Bennie Thompson presiding over the event, according to the release.

Although Wisconsin residents traditionally vote for Democratic candidates in presidential elections, they went for Republican candidate Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

President Trump has already announced that he will not attend the Republican National Convention from 24 August to 27 August in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The United States has reported more than 4.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 156,600 deaths caused by the disease as of Tuesday evening, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.